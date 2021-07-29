ATTLEBORO — While a number of major hospitals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced they will require employees to be vaccinated for coronavirus, Sturdy Memorial Hospital is still mulling the question.
Sturdy issued a statement Wednesday, a day after other hospitals in Rhode Island announced coronavirus vaccine mandates.
Hospitals in Massachusetts announced their mandates about a month ago.
“We have been waiting for full FDA approval for the COVID-19 vaccine before making our decision on mandating the vaccine for our employees,” the statement from Sturdy said. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and the increase in severe illness in younger patients, were unexpected developments and we are considering how those factors may affect the timing of our decision.”
The three vaccines in use from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson companies, are currently approved for "emergency use" only.
Morton Hospital in Taunton, part ofSteward Health Care, which has hospitals nationwide, also does not require employees to be vaccinated, according to a statement issued to The Sun Chronicle on Wednesday.
"Universal vaccination adherence for everyone who works in our facilities is the clear goal and expectation and Steward is working proactively to meet this objective as soon as possible," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
"Our approach aligns to the varying clinical, operational, public health and regulatory factors across the numerous jurisdictions where we treat patients. At this time however, we have not formally instituted a nation-wide mandate.”
Meanwhile, Rhode Island's two largest health care systems will require all employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
The announcements came Tuesday by Lifespan and Care New England as the Delta variant of coronavirus continues to spread.
“It is our responsibility to keep our patients and our staff, safe. This program will be based on the best evidence that we have to date about preventing transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. James Fanale, Care New England’s chief executive, said in a statement.
Care New England said it would “move toward” requiring vaccinations by first requiring that all managers receive a first dose before Labor Day. More details will be released within the next seven to 10 days.
Lifespan announced that its vaccine mandate will go into effect Sept. 1, and it is the system’s goal to have all employees show proof of immunization within 60 days, the organization said.
“As the region’s leading health care system we feel no greater obligation than to the health and safety of our patients, staff and community," Lifespan said in a statement. “Given the rise in transmission rates of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, and recent recommendations from the American Hospital Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges, and other leading health care organizations, Lifespan will join other health care systems around the country in requiring all employees, regardless of their role, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Lifespan operates Rhode Island, Hasbro Children’s, Bradley, Newport, and The Miriam hospitals.
Care New England operates Butler, Kent, and Women & Infants hospitals.
About a month ago major hospital systems in Massachusetts announced that they would require employees to get vaccinated.
Those companies included Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Wellforce, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on mask wearing because of the Delta variant of coronavirus which is surging in some areas of the nation.
The CDC said even those who are vaccinated should wear masks inside if they are in a coronavirus "hot spot."
“To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” the CDC said on its website.
Currently, Bristol County is considered an area of “substantial transmission” and Norfolk County is considered an area of “moderate” transmission."
So the recommendation from the CDC in Attleboro would be to wear a mask inside public buildings.
