ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is offering a free clinic to inoculate children 6 months old to 5 years old against coronavirus.
The clinic will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Sturdy Pediatric Associates, 303 North Main St.
There is no cost, but appointments must be made. Call 508-236-0100.
One Sturdy doctor, Dr. Paul Fu, chief medical officer of Sturdy Memorial Associates, will be there to inoculate his own child.
As of June 29, about 1.59% of children under the age of 5 have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area which includes North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Wrentham and Seekonk, as well as Attleboro.
All told, there are 10,673 children of that age group living in the area and 170 got their first dose after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted approval of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for that age group on June 18.
Children age 6 months to 5 are now eligible to be vaccinated for coronavirus.
Children who got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine have two more to go. Those who got the Moderna have one more.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is administered a minimum of three weeks after the first and a maximum of eight weeks, according to the CDC. The third is administered eight weeks after the second.
The second dose of the Moderna is administered four to eight weeks after the first.
According to Mass DPH, the community that had the greatest percentage of its young vaccinated was Norfolk with 3.37%, or 19 of 564 children 6 months to 5.
Rehoboth, which has 565 children in that age group, had just one child get its first shot, which was 0.18% of the total population.