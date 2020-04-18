Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro opened its doors in 1913.
Its first patient, a man from Hebronville, got his name in the newspaper — this one — for his hernia operation.
But the hospital’s first major challenge came just a few years later when what was then the deadliest pandemic of modern times, remembered as the 1918 “Spanish influenza,” struck an unsuspecting city.
Between mid-September and mid-October of that year, more than 80 Attleboro residents died from the flu and at least 1,000 people were sickened.
Schools and churches closed for weeks and for those who had lost family members, mourning was done in private. Public funerals were banned.
Over the course of a year, the infection — not widely understood since even medical professionals were not familiar with how viruses worked — had burned itself out. But not before killing more than half a million people in the United States alone and perhaps 50 million worldwide.
No one alive then had ever seen anything like it. And no one living today has seen anything to compare with it. Until now.
The coronavirus pandemic at this writing has infected more than 2 million people around the world, over a quarter of them in the United States. In the Attleboros, Sturdy and its staff are once again on the front lines.
At any one time the hospital may have 30 to 40 patients infected or suspected of having the coronavirus or the COVID-19 illness it causes.
At the moment, Sturdy is not overwhelmed by the patient load as some hot spots reportedly are. But Massachusetts now faces what is supposed to be a weekend when the virus surges.
Here’s what the crisis has meant for some of Sturdy’s staff.
(Interviews edited for length and clarity)
Dr. Brian Patel, 42
Chief of emergency department, 17 years at Sturdy
It’s completely different how we are triaging patients, now. We try to determine where they go in the emergency department (so potential virus patients are separated from others) and how we try to minimize patients coming into the hospital and find alternative areas where they can receive care
There’s concern. “Do I come to the hospital to be seen for something unrelated?” We get a lot of calls to see if they should come or not come, whether they need to come to the hospital right now.
It’s definitely stressful. You can’t know if anybody has (the coronavirus) until it’s proven otherwise. We wear masks whether they have COVID or not. We have a separation in the emergency department. We are all very cognizant that we are wearing appropriate masks.
For the public, the most important thing is to ask questions, ask your doctor’s office. Also, knowing when your symptoms are more concerning that it’s time to come to the hospital. That’s what we are here for, to keep you safe.
Joe Casey, 63
President and CEO since 2018, 31 years at Sturdy
Fortunately, we have a very strong balance sheet. We haven’t even closed a full month with the virus, but it’s probably going to cost the hospital system in the vicinity of $10 million a month. It’s the dropoff in elective surgeries and ancillaries, but still having everyone here responding to the COVID-19 crisis
We have not furloughed or laid off staff. We’ve created a pool of folks whose jobs are not needed and reassigned folks to where they are needed. We created a hotline where folks in the community can talk to a nurse about their concerns. It’s a way of taking workers out of the ER and having the community get their answers.
Nobody knows what’s going to happen for the future of this virus. There may be some changes.
(As an independent community and nonprofit hospital) we are more agile than a larger corporation. We are smaller and we can adjust our plan, in my opinion, better than a large organization might do.
We are financially solid. I think that model has worked well for our community. The community has been very supportive. When we changed our visitor policy (that kept family and friends from attending patients) there was very little push back and the support we’ve received, it’s been fantastic to see that relationship with the community.
Dawn Simmons, RN, 43, Intensive Care Unit, left
Jassie Nah, RN, 35, Intensive Care Unit
, right
Simmons: The difference is that layer of being dressed in PPE (personal protective equipment) going in and out of rooms, not having patient family members present, which has always been part of our care. We have had to be creative. We’ve instituted teleconferencing to family members. Nurses feel much more compassion and empathy, well, they are empathetic people anyway, for patients going through this.
Nah: People will be more mindful and more cautions of what we do. I don’t think this will be the new normal.
Simmons: We work with an amazing team. Every staff member has pulled together. It’s definitely added stress, but we work together and get through it.
Nah: This is what we do, take care of sick patients 365 days a year. We are still here for our patients.
Simmons: We definitely appreciate the support, to know we have the whole community behind us.
Amanda Hill-Cook, RN, 52
Balfour medical/ surgical unit 19 years at Sturdy
I feel the main difference is that we want to take care of patients in the same way we always have, but we want to keep ourselves safe and our families safe. We are doing everything we can do, all extras and keeping proper PPE on and taking care of patients
I’m a nurse, this is what we do. But by the end of the day I’m exhausted. It’s not that it’s stressful that I have to come in everyday It’s more thinking all the time that everyone stays safe and gets the care they need. But I am exhausted. I had one day off last week and I slept.
I think I would go crazy at home. I think I need to be here doing what we need to do to get through it. We take a little pride because everyone is rooting for us.
Bill Florentino, 53
Chief marketing and developmental officer
Before this we’d be doing our annual fundraising now. About 80 percent comes through grants from foundations and corporations, but we stopped soliciting patients. We used to ask patients, one time, after they had been discharged, if they wanted to contribute. We weren’t real aggressive. We’ve stopped that.
The community has really stepped forward to help the hospital. The community is part of COVID-19 response. When visiting was limited, for the community to accept that was huge.
When we first found out a possibility for shortages in PPE, we reached out to dentists’ offices, contractors, anyone. And the community donated over 25,000, a combination of surgical masks, the N95 masks, all different degrees.
There are over 40 people who made hand-sewn masks for us and donated 1,400. We’ve had to do a lot of communication to folks and these people became a huge source for us. Numerous private companies making face shields for us, with 3-D printers or die cutting.
We’ve had almost $35,000 in cash and in-kind donations. The way the community woke up for us is something which we are all very humbled by. Sturdy being an independent has a lot of advantages. The community believes in the hospital. We are here for them and they are showing their appreciation now more than ever.
David Denneno, RN, 60
Director of emergency services 17th year at Sturdy
Some things haven’t changed. There are still all the regular things we have to do. It is more of an elevated stresser, but we still take care of normal patients and the COVID patients. We’ve split the emergency department into hot and cold zone (to ensure the two populations don’t mix.) Volume overall is down in the emergency department (as fewer people are out and about and fewer are driving.) I can’t wait to see my insurance rebate. We are seeing smaller numbers, but sicker patients. All the normal complaints are still there. And we are seeing a fair number of behavioral health issues. We have to take those into consideration
The community has been awesome. This is a team sport. I always used the analogy of a car. The nurses, the doctors, the staff. Take one piece away and the car does not work. And the community is the gas station, they keep us fueled. I didn’t know a lot about 3-D printers before this, but I’m learning.
It’s been a month of 16 hour days. I usually sleep about four hours a night. I lay down last night at about 9 and next thing I knew it was 7 a.m.
