ATTLEBORO — There will be music in Capron Park this summer after all.
The status of the annual summer concerts was up in the air for a while due to the coronavirus, which has caused the city to cancel or cut back summer activities. But the park department announced Friday there will be five concerts next month.
Usually there are as many as eight concerts in July and August.
The concerts will be held at the Newell Shelter from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.
There will be one concert on a Sunday — Aug. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs for seating.
Here’s the list of concerts:
- Aug. 6—Jumpin’ Juba
- Aug. 9—The Standards
- Aug. 13—Black & White
- Aug. 20—Penny Outlaw
- Aug. 27—The Bare Bones Big Band
The concerts are paid for by the Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augut Trust Funds
For more information call Terry Conti at 774-203-1865.
