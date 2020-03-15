The Sun Chronicle’s downtown office will be closed to the public and its hours of operation shortened indefinitely because of the pandemic. The newspaper will continue to publish.
Customers will still be able to reach the circulation department between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and advertising department between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The newsroom can be reached between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Sun Chronicle is planning on providing a printed newspaper daily but that could change quickly, according to Craig Borges, the newspaper’s executive editor and general manager.
“The ever-changing landscape we all are facing because of the pandemic makes it impossible to plan even days ahead,” Borges said. “As of Monday morning, we hope to be printing daily. If that changes, readers and advertisers will be notified and we will continue to provide online coverage as well as the e-edition of The Sun Chronicle.”
“Closure of our offices in downtown Attleboro is being done to protect our employees,” he said. “As with every other business, much depends on the severity and length of the pandemic, and on whether the government orders a broad shutdown as they have in Spain, France and Italy. How we operate today may be quite different tomorrow.”
How to reach us:
For problems with your delivery contact the Circulation Department at 508-222-4091 or email circ@thesunchronicle.com.
To place a classified ad, obituary or in memoriam, contact the Classified Advertising Department at 508-236-0362 or email Classified Advertising Supervisor Donna Bronsdon at dbronsdon@thesunchronicle.com.
To reach our Advertising Department, call 508-236-0368 or email Advertising Director Michelle Fulcher at mfulcher@thesunchronicle.com
To reach our newsroom, call 508-222-7000 or email news@thesunchronicle.com.
