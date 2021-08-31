NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a good first day for the town’s more than 4,000 public school students and for its new superintendent, as well.
John Antonucci, who started as superintendent Aug. 1, said Tuesday’s opening day of classes for pre-kindergarten though high school largely “went off without a hitch.”
“We had a great first day. I can’t say enough good things,” said Antonucci, formerly superintendent in Duxbury.
There were the usual first-day jitters and a few delayed buses, he said, but added, “We are happy to be back in business.”
A state mandate for face masks for students, staff and visitors was apparently not an issue on opening day, even though it has stirred some controversy locally and nationwide.
“Overall, masks were a non-event,” Antonucci said. “We did have to redirect a few kids, but we had almost 100 percent compliance. For that I commend the community.”
North Attleboro schools will have full-day classes through Thursday and then a four-day weekend, resuming after Labor Day.
