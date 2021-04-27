High school students throughout the state must return to classrooms full time on May 17 as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education made the announcement Tuesday.
That will complete the return of students at all levels to the classroom, except for those whose parents choose to keep them at home for remote learning or for districts that have received waivers from DESE.
The return started this month with elementary school students.
“As of May 17, 2021, the Department will require grades 9-12 to use a full-time, in-person learning model for instruction hours to count towards structured learning time,” DESE said in a 17-page “guidance” document sent to administrators across the state.
But there will be some leeway for students and districts.
“Importantly, families will retain the choice as to whether to send their children to school in-person or have them learn remotely through the end of the school year. Districts may also apply for a waiver from DESE,” the department said.
Attleboro School Superintendent David Sawyer said the high school will be “ready to welcome back all students for a return to full, in-person instruction on May 17.”
Preparations will not be easy, though.
“The high school faces several significant challenges in meeting this change by the state, but has been busy preparing for this eventuality since February,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Sawyer indicated some classes will need to be moved to bigger venues to accommodate social distancing requirements.
Planning for lunch services is still in progress.
“The administration will share its plans with families in the weeks ahead,” he said.
An email sent to North Attleboro Superintendent Scott Holcomb was not immediately answered.
Some public high schools, including Norton High, have already reopened.
NHS did so on April 8 and Superintendent Joseph Baeta said all is well so far.
“Thus far we are in a good place,” he told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
Bishop Feehan High School started bringing its students back on April 6 with its senior class.
The freshman class, the last class to return, came back this week.
The announcement from DESE comes as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to fall statewide.
Cases declined to under 10,000 last week and deaths have fallen from triple digits to double digits.
For the week ending April 24, cases fell to 9,108 from the 12,152 in the week prior.
The highest number of cases in one week during the pandemic, which began more than a year ago, came in the week ending Jan. 9 when 39,946 were recorded.
Confirmed deaths that week totaled 562.
Another 10 were labeled “probable.”
Confirmed deaths for the week ending April 24 totaled 83 while another six were labeled “probable.”
The most deaths recorded was 1,170 in the week ending April 25, 2020.
In the most recent report released by Attleboro schools, cases among students and staff fell from 25 to 12 for the week ending April 16.
All told there have been 468 coronavirus cases reported among the approximately 6,000 students and 700 staff members since September. That’s when school opened in a hybrid mode with students attending two days a week and learning remotely three days a week.
All but two of those cases were contracted outside of school, according to the district.
Meanwhile vaccinations are going up to further protect students and staff.
As of Tuesday, 49.3 percent of state residents had gotten at least one shot and another 34.4 percent were fully vaccinated, according the Department of Public Health.
On April 19, state residents who are 16 years old or older became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
A weekly report from DPH issued on April 22 showed that 401 people in Attleboro between the ages of 16 and 19 have gotten at least one of the two shots required by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Another 76 were fully vaccinated.
By May 17 that number is expected to increase.
Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts remains first in the nation for first vaccine doses and total doses administered per capita among states with more than 5 million people.
