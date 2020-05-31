The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people live, and for those striving to stay sober it has changed the way they get support.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have been held with 10 or fewer people and virtually through the popular Zoom app, in which numerous people from all over can attend.
In addition, AA meetings have been held by teleconference and even outdoors, according to one member.
"I don't think people are falling through the cracks," said Dave, an AA member and volunteer answering the phones for the group's Central Service Committee, which covers the Attleboro area.
There are about 2,100 meetings a week in communities from Worcester to Cape Cod and the New Hampshire border, according to Dave, who did not give his last name in keeping with the AA custom.
For the in-person or "brick-and-mortar" meetings, Dave said, attendants must wear masks and practice social distancing, and the number of people attending is kept to 10 and fewer by the host.
Zoom meetings are the "number one go-to" virtual AA sessions, Dave said, adding that there are close to 450 meetings using the platform.
"The meetings usually last an hour. They are just like the usual AA meetings. There's a starting point and ending point. If you are five minutes late we are not going to wait for you," Dave said.
There were issues initially, he said, because Zoom users jumped into using the platform without really paying enough attention to security measures, which led to some "Zoom-bombing."
Zoom-bombing refers to outsiders hacking into and disrupting sessions, sometimes with racist or pornographic material. Hackers have also hit online educational classes, including two in Foxboro.
Throughout the pandemic, Dave said, volunteers have been answering the phones to help people get help.
"If one of us isn't here then that person is lost," he said, adding that the number of calls to AA have been "sporadic" but some days have been busy.
The Zoom meetings have gone well, Dave said, and they even provide a means for old friends who have moved away to reconnect.
Learn to Cope, the nonprofit support network for people dealing with opioid addiction, has also moved to Zoom.
Joanne Peterson, founder and executive director, said the group has conducted almost 150 Zoom sessions since the state of emergency was declared in mid-March.
The organization has 25 chapters statewide, including one in Attleboro. The Attleboro group met in the old post office building on Park Street near City Hall before the pandemic hit.
Zoom has allowed members a chance to meet people from other towns who otherwise would not travel to attend a meeting. It also allows individuals with child care issues to attend, Peterson said.
In addition, Zoom has made it easier for the organization to book guest speakers who can talk online instead of traveling to a meeting, she said.
"We're doing fine with it," Peterson said.
While Zoom has advantages and the organization plans to use it even after the pandemic is over, it does have a disadvantage.
"People do miss that in-person meeting and being in the room," Peterson said.
She is concerned about how in-person meetings will be conducted when the COVID-19 crisis ends. The organization conducts meetings in hospitals and schools, and that may change due to the pandemic.
"I don't know whether they are going to want us," Peterson said.
Each group has 30 or 40 people who will not be able to keep the social distance of 6 feet apart, she said.
The office in Taunton has been open, the group has a large presence on social media, and 11,000 members get emails about the Zoom meetings, Peterson said.
The pandemic has not really had a drastic effect on the number of overdoses in the Attleboro area, police say.
In Attleboro, they declined by 40 percent between March 10 and May 20 when compared to the same period in 2019. The number of overdose deaths has also declined by four with only one death between March 10 and May 20, according to police statistics.
While the decrease could be attributed to people obeying stay-at-home advisories, Anthony Stevens, the department's crime analyst, said the numbers could be expected based on the average of the last five years.
North Attleboro Police Chief John Reilly said the overdoses in his community have not changed significantly during the pandemic.
Residents living in sober homes have still been able to get counseling during the pandemic.
Mike Hinson, program director for Association for Sober Living Inc., said his clients have attended in-person AA meetings and as well as Zoom ones.
Hinson, who operates three sober houses in North Attleboro with a total of 35 men, said, "We've been pretty much doing as normal but not quite."
Although Zoom sessions are helpful, Hinson does not personally want to keep using them when the pandemic is over.
"I just enjoy the camaraderie, seeing the faces over and over again. It's just not the same with Zoom," he said.
Some of the men have had mental health counselors come to the homes and also conducted sessions with Zoom.
"We've been relatively proactive with this COVID-19 situation," Hinson said.
For information on where to attend an AA meeting in the Attleboro area call 617-426-9444 or visit AABoston.org.
For more information on Learn to Cope visit learn2cope.org or call the office at 508-738-5148. For peer support call 508-801-3247.
