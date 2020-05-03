There’s a sector of the population that often remains in the background, hidden but so ever present in our communities.
They suffer from ailments and unhealthy habits ranging from mental illness and depression to alcoholism and substance abuse, and many belong to support groups.
Members rely on that help, often struggling in the best of times, never mind when they can’t physically attend their support sessions.
But thanks to the internet, several area groups are holding virtual meetings and programs or planning them. And organizers say for the most part, their members are holding up during these coronavirus times surprisingly well.
Barbara Clark for a number of years has been facilitating an anxiety and depression peer support group which, pre-pandemic, met at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church in Attleboro.
“We recently started meeting virtually via Zoom,” Clark said.
“Virtual format has its challenges and there’s been a learning curve for some,” Clark said. “Members have been successfully employing coping skills and seem to be doing well. I think we’re finding reserves of resilience that we didn’t know we had.”
Group members also continue to support one another with phone calls and emails, she added.
The group numbers eight regulars, with most from Attleboro but a few from other communities. About two dozen are on the email list to receive messages, including helpful resources.
Clark can be reached at 508-222-6164.
The Attleboro resident attempted to begin a parent support group but it never got off the ground. She pointed out a Massachusetts parent group, which can be found at www.parentshelpingparents.org, offers online support.
Over in North Attleboro, Melissa Brastow heads a group for area mothers grieving the loss of a child, The group, Myles Above in Heaven, named after her son, had met at Richards Memorial Library.
“We miss each other terribly and have been keeping in touch through emails, calls, Facebook — and had our first virtual meeting last month,” Brastow said.
A second such meeting is scheduled Saturday May 9, which Brastow notes should help members as Mother’s Day is the following day — “always one of the hardest days in the year for us.”
“I personally send emails weekly with uplifting messages, thoughts for how I am feeling, checking in on them, and what is going on in their world. They as well, share their feelings, thoughts and feedback,” Brastow said. “There is a very strong connection with grieving mothers and I do feel that missing the “physical” part of seeing one another, a hug or sharing their child in person is a loss each of us feels.”
Many Attleboro area support groups are on hiatus, though.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital has run many free monthly support groups, including for prostate and breast cancer, stroke victims, diabetes, and pregnancy and infant loss.
The groups have been canceled through May 18, the date the state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire.
Individuals in need of support services should call the hospital department that normally hosts their support group to determine if there are additional online resources available, according to Sturdy officials.
Gretchen Robinson of Attleboro has helped run a support group for Parkinson’s disease that her husband Bill suffers from.
The group for Parkinson’s patients and their friends and family had met at the Community VNA in Attleboro, with regular presentations from specialists in the field.
While the group is now not meeting because of the virus, organizers are working to go virtual.
Meanwhile, Robinson’s husband is getting help from a North Attleboro physical therapist online and through a virtual exercise program for home workouts run by the Attleboro YMCA. The workouts were created for participants in the Y’s chronic disease programs.
“They have a really good program at the YMCA for people with Parkinson’s,” Robinson said. “They’re calling people, making sure they’re okay. They’re fabulous, they’ve done so much for people.”
Robinson said the virus shutdown in many respects hasn’t had an impact on her husband and others with the disease.
“There are so many more resources than there used to be and it’s because of a lot of work by a lot of people, and when something hits like this, it’s okay,” Robinson said. “This population, they’re used to staying at home. It’s not such a great hardship.”
Another group in limbo is the South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group, which had met monthly at Norwood Hospital and pulls members down to Plainville.
“I think they’re managing pretty well,” said Ray, who runs the group and lives in Walpole. “The feedback has been pretty positive. We’re looking forward to getting back.”
A Norton attorney who specializes in special education runs a support group for parents and guardians of special needs youngsters.
Its monthly meetings are on hold, but Beth K. Goldberg has reached out to members, including to make sure their children are getting the remote online education they need and if they have noticed any regression.
“Some have said your child’s emotional state is most important during this uncertain and confusing time,” Goldberg said. “Try to enjoy the extra time with your family by playing educational and fun games and make time to keep your child physically active.
“Everyone’s all-important routine has changed. This staying home and/or working from home with children around is very difficult,” Goldberg added. “Just do the best you can and give your children an environment of love and support. We will get through this!”
Some Attleboro area churches host AA programs for those fighting alcohol dependency, and there is help just a phone call away.
There is even a group that has met at the Attleboro Public Library for those struggling with friends and family members having lost their lives to suicide.
Many are counting the days to when they can get back to in-person group sessions. For now, though, the support has to come mostly via the phone and internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.