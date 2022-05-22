Virus Outbreak Infection Estimate

According to the Centers for Disease Control, three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with COVID-19.

Increases in coronavirus cases among students and staff in the 14 school districts monitored by The Sun Chronicle diminished considerably in the week ending May 18.

Cases among students increased by just seven for a 1.59% jump, and cases among staff decreased by 10 for an 8.40% decline.

There were zero cases for both groups in North Attleboro, but it’s not known if there were zero cases or if the district failed to report numbers to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

But even if the district did have unreported cases, the numbers still show a steep decline and are following statewide declines.

The districts encompasses Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

On the student side, there were 445 new cases in the week ending May 18, which is seven more than the 438 reported in the week ending May 11.

The 445 student cases equal 1.48% of the 30,009 area student population.

The 438 cases equaled 1.46% of the student population.

In the week ending May 11, there were 213 additional cases over the 225 reported in the week ending May 4, which was a 94.66% increase, almost double the number of the previous week.

On the staff side, there were 109 cases in the week ending May 18, which is 10 fewer than the 119 reported in the week ending May 11.

In the week ending May 11, there were 61 new cases, which was a 105.72% over the 58 cases reported in the week ending on May 4.

So the surge among students and staff appears to have slowed.

The same can be said on the state level.

In the week ending May 18, there were 1,498 new cases for a total of 14,878 among students statewide, which was an 11.19% increase over the 13,380 reported in the week ending May 11.

The 13,380 cases that week equaled 1.46% of the 911,520 student population.

The 14,878 new cases equaled 1.63% of the student population in the state.

The 13,380 cases in the week ending May 11 was an increase of 5,301, or 65.61%, over the week ending May 4 when 8,079 cases were reported.

Those 8,079 cases represented 0.88% of the student population.

On the staff side, there were 4,090 new cases in the week ending May 18, which was 60 more than the 4,030 reported in the week ending May 11.

That was an increase of 1.48%.

In the week ending May 11, the increase in cases was 1,394 over the 2,636 reported in the week ending May 4, which was an increase of 52.88%.

The 4,090 cases equal 2.99% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.

Case numbers among the general population also slowed.

At the local level in the 10 communities monitored by The Sun Chronicle, the increase in the number of new cases has declined every week for the past three weeks.

In the week ending May 5, the increase in the number of new cases was 90, for a total of 404.

In the week ending May 12, the increase in the number of new cases was 85, for a total of 489 and in the week ending May 19, the increase in the number of new cases was 75, for a total of 564.

In the week ending May 20, the statewide increase in the number of new daily cases fell from 804 to 185, a drop of 619 cases a day, or a 77% decline.

The total case count for the week ending May 20 was 27,057, which was an increase of 1,297 over the week ending May 13 with a daily average case count of 3,865, which was 185 cases more per day than the 3,680 reported the week ending May 13.

The increase was 5.03%.

But in the week ending May 13, the increase in total cases was 5,622, with a jump of 804 per day, which equaled an increase of 27.95% from the week ending May 6.

Coronavirus cases in area schools as of May 18

Community Students Cases Pct. Staff Cases Pct.
Attleboro 5,866 128 2.18 699 22 3.14
Foxboro 2,459 22 0.89 367 5 1.36
Mansfield 3,437 60 1.74 508 23 4.52
Norfolk 1,031 30 2.90 156 6 3.84
North Attleboro 3,969 0 0.00 527 0 0.00
Norton 2,376 58 2.44 326 11 3.37
Plainville 656 6 0.91 86 1 1.16
Seekonk 2,075 34 0.76 299 4 1.33
Wrentham 921 7 0.29 156 11 7.05
Foxboro Charter 1,689 5 1.75 215 4 1.86
Dighton Rehoboth 2,569 45 1.97 348 8 2.29
King Philip 1,874 37 2.00 242 11 4.54
Bristol Aggie 499 10 0.51 55 2 3.63
Norfolk Aggie 588 3 1.48 81 1 1.23
Total May 19 30,009 445 1.48 4,065 109 2.68
Total May 12 30,009 438 1.46 4,065 119 2.92
Total May 5 30,009 225 0.75 4,065 58 1.42
Total April 28 30,009 207 0.69 4,065 72 1.77
Total April 14 30,009 121 0.40 4,065 37 0.91
Total April 7 30,009 90 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 31 30,009 57 0.19 4,065 20 0.49
Total March 24 30,009 101 0.33 4,065 22 0.54
Total March 17 30,009 74 0.24 4,065 16 0.39
Total March 10 30,009 87 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 3 30,009 106 0.35 4,065 32 0.78
Total Feb. 17 30,009 175 .058 4,065 19 0.46
Total Feb. 10 30,009 238 0.79 4,065 31 0.76
Total Feb. 3 30,009 403 1.34 4,065 60 1.47
Total Jan. 26 30,009 755 2.51 4,065 87 2.14
Total Jan. 19 30,009 1,146 3.82 4,065 139 3.42
Total Jan. 12 30,009 1,924 6.41 4,065 243 5.97
Total Jan. 5 30,009 1,578 5.26 4,065 362 8.91
Total Dec. 23 30,009 320 1.06 4,065 47 1.13
Total Dec. 16 30,009 259 0.86 4,065 37 0.91
Total Dec. 9 30,009 287 0.95 4,065 38 0.93

