NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Schools have been able to bring back about 250 students for in-person learning four days a week, while keeping social-distancing rules intact, the superintendent says.
But many parents of the town's youngest students have said they would rather pull their children out of the town's current hybrid learning model and go fully remote instead of sending them back to in-person learning.
The school department recently surveyed 800 parents of kindergarten though second-grade students and asked them if they wanted their children to return to in-classroom learning four days a week, Superintendent Scott Holcomb told the school committee at its virtual meeting Monday night.
He reported that nearly 70 percent of those surveyed responded.
"Many parents want to pull out of hybrid and have their children attend fully remote" classes, Holcomb said, "because they know that social distancing would decrease to less than six feet" if they were brought in for four-day-a-week instruction in classrooms.
But, under the memo of understanding the district has with the North Attleboro Education Association, the teachers union, "we don't have the ability with the model we have to pull people out of classroom and send them into remote learning," Holcomb said.
Changing that, he said, would involve renegotiating the union.
Holcomb said some people have noted a cover story in The Sun Chronicle last weekend that reported how private schools, including Catholic parochial schools, are teaching students five days a week in classrooms. Those parents are asking "why can't public schools adopt the Catholic schools model," Holcomb said.
He noted that those schools don't have teachers' unions and bringing additional students back to the public schools would mean that they could not meet CDC guidelines.
School board member Ethan Hamilton said state education officials need to provide more support.
"We should pressure the state to see if we can get guidelines ... as the vaccine becomes available," he said.
