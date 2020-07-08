ATTLEBORO — The water was high but attendance was low at the two city pools that opened Wednesday with strict safety regulations in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spatcher Pool on North Avenue and the Briggs Pool on East Street had only a few kids and adults enjoying the cool water on a warm, muggy but cloudy day.
Recreation Director Dennis Walsh expects the crowds to increase as the summer goes along, but said low numbers on the first day help make sure the new system is running smoothly. It requires everyone to check in with a name, address, phone number and answer some health questions.
“The slow start is beneficial for us because it gives us time to work out unforeseen issues,” Walsh said as he supervised activities at Spatcher.
On a typical summer day there would be at least 100 people at Spatcher, he said.
On Wednesday at midday there were only about five or six.
Because of continuing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the state has come down with some strict rules that may make the day less fun but much safer for pool-goers.
Anyone not in the pool must wear a mask.
No drinks, except water, or food are allowed in the pool area. People are not allowed to bring chairs and the number of people allowed in at one time has been cut to 40 percent of the pool’s capacity.
People must follow social distancing guidelines in and out of the water.
At Spatcher, which is a state-owned and city-run pool, no more than 120 people are allowed at one time.
This year the pool is open to state residents only.
At the East Side Pool, only 32 people are allowed in the pool area at one time.
Walsh said people have been understanding about the new rules.
“People appreciate that we’re open,” he said. “They have been cordial in assisting us to get through this new process.”
The biggest disappointment for people is the ban on chairs, he said.
At Spatcher, there are a number of picnic tables inside and outside of the pool area where people can sit.
They can use the tables outside the pool area to eat if they want to bring a lunch or snacks.
David Barbour is one of the new “pool ambassadors” the recreation department hired to greet people at the entrance and explain the new rules, take names and ask health questions.
While he hasn’t had to greet too many people so far, cleaning is keeping the ambassadors busy, he said.
Lifeguard chairs are cleaned every time they switch posts, which is hourly, and restrooms are cleaned every 15 minutes.
The story is pretty much the same at Briggs Pool, which is city owned and is open only to city residents this year.
Tim Killion, the recreation department’s program coordinator, was supervising at Briggs.
“Today’s easy, but as we get more in it will be more of a challenge,” he said.
Walsh doesn’t foresee problems with lines at Spatcher, but Killion said it’s likely to happen at Briggs because it’s a smaller pool and there are a lot of kids living nearby.
No one caused any problems because of the new rules, he said.
“People have been understanding,” he said. “I think they just accept it as the new way of life. They’re used to it.”
