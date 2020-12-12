Taking your best shot: Battling against a deadly pandemic and a culture of doubt

It was one of the most anxiously awaited medical breakthroughs in history.
For nearly a year, governments and private entities around the world have been devoting funding and resources to developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. No one doubted it was an urgent task.
According to the World Health Organization, the pandemic has sickened 65 million people in 220 countries and killed 1.5 million as of the middle of this week.
In the United States alone, there have been more than 15 million confirmed cases and nearly 290,000 deaths.
The U.S. administration called its public-private effort “Operation Warp Speed.”
Then, finally, last month the news came that multiple research teams had developed and tested vaccines that were highly effective — up to 95 percent — and could be produced in large amounts once they won approval from regulatory officials.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted this week to allow the vaccine developed by U.S. drug giant Pfizer to be used on an emergency basis. The FDA said Friday night it would allow its emergency use. Massachusetts-based Moderna’s vaccine candidate is scheduled to be reviewed next week.
But now, after all the anticipation, the question is this: Once the vaccine — which could stop the pandemic in its tracks — is widely available, will enough people take it?
In Great Britain, the National Health Service has already begun distributing the Pfizer vaccine. Among the first recipients were a sprightly 90-year-old woman named Margaret Keenan and an 81-year-old man with the unlikely name of William Shakespeare. (Friends and family call him “Bill.”)
But a recent Gallup Poll found 37 percent of Americans are not willing to get a COVID vaccine, versus 63 percent who are. And other surveys indicate even more skepticism. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.
Many on the fence have safety concerns and want to watch how the initial rollout fares, the Associated Press reported. Experts estimate at least 70 percent of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, or the point at which enough people are protected that the virus can be held in check.
Not all of the doubts are prompted merely by a healthy skepticism. Boston public radio station WBUR reported recently that baseless claims that the virus was planned and that vaccines will be used to track or control people rank among the most mentioned pieces of misinformation on the internet this year, according to Zignal Labs, a media analytics company.
Responses to a question posed by The Sun Chronicle on the paper’s Facebook page, asking readers if they would be getting the shot, appear to reflect both hope and skepticism about the disease and the vaccine.
Kristen Davis, who identified herself as a North Attleboro resident who works at CVS Health, had no doubts about the need to get vaccinated. “Yes, because I think it is my personal responsibility to protect those around me.”
Paul Jacques, an Attleboro firefighter and head of the local firefighter’s union, said in an email “I will voluntarily be taking the coronavirus vaccine once it is made available. To date, we have had 16 fellow firefighters and two dispatchers test positive for COVID-19.”
He added, “In my personal opinion, it is critical that firefighters be protected through vaccinations in order to maintain readiness when responding to those we are sworn to protect.”
Jacques said all emergency calls are now treated as if the virus is present. So a vaccine, he said, “will further protect our members on the front lines of this pandemic every single day.”
But Donna Debbie Meyer, who wrote that she was from Attleboro, was succinct. “Hell, no,” she wrote.
Muriel Reilly of Attleboro, who also indicted that she had worked as a tester at Harvard Bioscience, said she was not opposed to vaccines in general, but wrote on Facebook, “It’s simply due to my being a healthy 57-year old who does not get colds or flu bugs, nor their vaccines. I’ve had a cold twice in my life and the flu once in 2001.”
Others responding on Facebook worried about the possible side effects of the vaccine or interaction with other drugs. Some responses, however, appeared to repeat debunked rumors about the vaccines.
Some 116 people responded to the question, a relatively high number for a Facebook query, though hardly a scientific sample.
Counter doubts with facts
Dr. Brian Patel, head of emergency medicine at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, says he understands there may be doubters but health officials have to counter those doubts with facts.
“They had efficacy of better than 90 percent” after testing in large populations, he said of the vaccines, “with no serious adverse affects.”
The speed at which the vaccines were developed, he said, doesn’t reflect a lack of care, although such drugs usually take much longer to produce.
“It was the accelerated pace and such significant funding that allowed a lot of resources to be applied to their development,” Patel said.
The vaccines don’t contain live virus so they can’t cause the disease. Nor do they alter a patient’s DNA or genetics in any way, Patel said. Like most vaccines, they work with the human body’s natural defenses to create antibodies that fight off the virus before it can attack it.
But raw scientific data may not be enough to convince everyone who needs the shots to get them.
Michael Berg, a professor of psychology at Wheaton College in Norton, has studied and written about the reactions of people during the pandemic. It is not always enough to lay out medical facts to get people to change their behavior, he says. The key may be what those around them do.
“Psychologically, the trust or distrust people feel toward vaccination comes directly from their social norms. If you belong to a community that embraces vaccination and trusts public health science, then you are likely in the group of 40 percent of Americans who plan to be vaccinated. Those who live in communities that are less trusting will certainly be less likely to get vaccinated,” Berg, coordinator of the college’s public health program, said in an emailed response to The Sun Chronicle.
Berg said people generally trust and will follow the lead of their friends, neighbors, and personal doctors. “Research has shown that we are more likely to get vaccinated and to have our children become vaccinated when it is recommended by our family physicians during our regular health checkups,” Berg said.
A mandate for vaccination might face more resistance, Berg says. “So, the best thing we can do is to have community leaders step up and encourage people to get vaccinated, and make the process as accessible as possible.”
That could involve urging from respected doctors, political figures and even clergy. “Then we just need to distribute the vaccine in ways that are most accessible to people including through their work, schools, and community centers,” Berg said.
In Massachusetts
In any case, it may be a while before that becomes an issue for the population as a whole, at least in Massachusetts.
Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week laid out the state’s three-phase plan to distribute vaccines once they are available, perhaps beginning as early as next week. The state has seen more than 269,000 cases of COVID-19 and just over 11,000 deaths as of this week.
Massachusetts is expecting 300,000 first doses of the vaccine to be delivered by the end of December. The first vaccines, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer, will require two doses administered three to four weeks apart.
The state’s first shipment of nearly 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered directly to 21 hospitals, as well as to the Department of Public Health Immunization lab, beginning around Dec. 15.
Doses will then be redistributed for access to 74 hospitals across all 14 counties for front-line medical workers.
Dr. Patel, the emergency medical chief at Sturdy in Attleboro, says the hospital has a COVID-19 planning committee that is setting up guidelines to get the vaccine to hospital personnel. The number who can be inoculated will depend on the number of doses available but, “the prioritization process would target those with direct contact with patients,” such as the emergency department and intensive care units.
As of late in the week, the hospital had not received official word on the distribution.
After hospital workers are vaccinated, the Federal Pharmacy Program would begin vaccinating staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, rest homes and assisted living residences, according to Baker.
The second phase, which will run from February through April, will prioritize individuals at high risk for COVID-19 complications; adults over 65; and workers in early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health.
If all goes as planned, the administration hopes to receive and distribute over 2 million doses to priority population groups in Massachusetts by the end of March.
The general public could have access to vaccines by April.
Public health officials in area communities are awaiting guidance from the state along with everyone else while they are fielding inquiries from the public.
Amy Donovan-Palmer, health agent for Mansfield, said in an email the town has its own task force that meets regularly to discuss vaccination plans.
“Health, fire, police and school departments and town administration have been working diligently on emergency preparedness plans for years, which includes points of dispensing for mass vaccination,” she said.
“Plans are dynamic at this point, and the COVID-19 task force will adjust as necessary as more information becomes available about the vaccine, vaccine storage, vaccine availability, and DPH guidance on prioritization.”
In the meantime, she said, “We continue to remind people that it is essential to follow all state regulations and guidance on coronavirus: Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, don’t share food, drinks or utensils, stay home when you feel sick and get tested.”
(Residents can sign up for alerts directly from the town’s website, she added, at www.mansfieldma.com/DocumentCenter/View/1830/.)
Berg, the Wheaton professor, noted that social rules and governments can have a role to play in how even skeptics treat the virus and vaccines, even when the doubters come from the right and left. Or when the skepticism comes from Black or Latinx citizens who can point to a history of medical abuses.
He noted that “public opposition to segregation and same-sex marriage dropped dramatically after they became federal policy. Even basic health habits like wearing a seat belt become more readily adopted following increases in enforcement.”
After a while, even for skeptics, the behavior becomes the norm.
“So, in the end, it may be that as people get vaccinated because they have to for work or school that the vaccine becomes more socially accepted. Then as the social norm shifts, hopefully others who have been more reluctant will then get vaccinated as well,” Berg said.
It’s unclear at the moment if employers can require a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for work.
Up to now, Berg said, Americans have tended to see the pandemic in terms of how it affected them. The fact that many people recovered quickly or did not show symptoms, and that the disease has played out over many months — rather than the sharp shock of a 9/11 — may have led some to believe the pandemic was not as serious as experts believe it to be.
“The percent of COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization may be relatively small, but given how widespread the disease has become, the end result is that it is still dramatically affecting hundreds of thousands of families,” he noted
“What might help is for more people to see the pandemic through an interpersonal lens. Wearing a mask should be viewed less as a personal choice or a matter of individual freedom and more as an opportunity to protect one’s family and neighbors who are more vulnerable. My hope is that even those who are hesitant or less personally concerned about their health will get vaccinated in order to stop the spread,” Berg wrote
“More people getting vaccinated will help save the lives of our friends, family, and neighbors and can speed our national recovery and return to normalcy,” he added.
