ATTLEBORO -- A suspect arrested in a Norton drug raid in August was released from jail Monday after a judge reversed his decision to hold him without bail.
Michael J. Demers, 56, of Taunton, posted $10,000 cash and was released after being fitted with a GPS bracelet at Attleboro District Court.
Judge Edmund Mathers ordered Demers to remain under house arrest at his sister’s Taunton home or at an in-patient drug rehabilitation program.
After the Aug. 5 raid at the Extended Stay America motel on South Washington Street in Norton, Mathers ordered Demers held without bail, citing his lengthy history of prison stints for dealing drugs and the current charges against him.
However, the judge reversed his decision after Fall River defense lawyer Melissa Hendrie submitted a letter from Demers’ doctor. It cited the defendant's diabetes and other health issues that make him vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus in jail while awaiting trial, according to court records.
In her motion, Hendrie also argued that Demers has a “viable” case to suppress evidence against him and that prosecutors have not yet sought a grand jury indictment against Demers to send his case for trial in superior court.
Police say they seized about 24 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 14 grams of a powder believed to be heroin and fentanyl, and $330 cash from the room Demers was staying in.
Two women arrested with Demers were not charged with any offenses related to the alleged narcotics in the room.
Demers has pleaded innocent to trafficking crack cocaine and fentanyl. He faces a mandatory minimum 3 ½-year prison sentence if convicted.
Prosecutors opposed Demers’ release.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III argued in court papers that Demers’ previous lawyer made the same arguments for release and they were rejected at the time.
Sousa argued that Demers remains a danger to himself and the community. The prosecutor also argued the defendant was a flight risk, noting a history of failing to make court appearances.
The case was continued to next month for a status hearing.
