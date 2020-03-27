NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Taylor Swift has given a “Swiftie” with local ties a financial lifeline to help pay her rent in the Big Apple.
Holly Turner, 23, a former town resident, received $3,000 from the pop megastar after writing on Tumblr about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the music industry and the country.
Turner, a freelance music photographer, posted she was out of work due to the impact the virus has had on the concert industry.
“All my work for the foreseeable future has been taken out from under me,” said Turner, who has traveled all over the country as a contracted photographer for rock artists.
She has been in New York City since May 2019 and her lease is up in two months.
Her post about her financial dilemma was reposted 300 times and attracted the attention of Swift, who is known for following social media accounts and even sending money to fans.
“Then all of a sudden I saw Taylor Swift was following me on Tumblr. I just started freaking out,” Turner said Friday.
Then she noticed Swift sent $3,000 to her Pay Pal account with a note reading, “Holly, you’ve always supported me in the past. I want to be there for you now. I hope this helps.”
“I just started crying,” Turner said, adding that she turns 24 in a week.
“It was an amazing birthday present,” she said, adding that she is a big Swift fan, otherwise known as a “Swiftie.”
“I’ve seen her so many times at Gillette Stadium,” Turner said.
When the Swift documentary “Miss Americana” was released on Netflix earlier this year, Turner said she waited up for the 3 a.m. East Coast premiere.
Turner said she has photographed Kelly Clarkson and Matchbox 20 at concerts in New York and has been contracted by mid-level rock bands to photograph them on the road.
A Tri-County Regional Technical High School graduate, she studied photography and graphic arts. She was an honor student and in the drama club.
Turner said she learned her appreciation of music from her father, who worked in security at the Xfinity Center and Gillette Stadium among other venues.
“I have no musical ability but I’ve been going to concerts my whole life. I’m obsessed with music,” Turner said.
She said she has funds in her bank account and hopes the money from Swift will hold her over so she can stay in New York City.
Some day she even hopes to photograph Swift.
“That’s my biggest dream in the whole world,” Turner said.
