NORFOLK — Residents will be voting on a challenging budget for the coming fiscal year and several other matters at Saturday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the football field of King Philip Regional High School off Franklin Street (Route 140) in Wrentham. The field will allow for proper social-distancing. There will also be designated seating and attendees will have to wear masks.
The rain date is Tuesday.
The meeting was to have been held Wednesday at the high school but was postponed due to heath concerns over holding it indoors, Town Moderator Jason Talerman said.
“As town meeting approached, it became increasingly clear that there was a heightened issue in town meeting attendance due to the public’s interest in several warrant articles,” Talerman said. “It was the most viable option to conduct the town’s business while mitigating risk of exposure to the coronavirus.”
The agenda is streamlined because of the safety issues and tight finances brought on by the virus crisis.
The proposed $43 million budget is based on an expected sharp decrease in local and state revenue, and calls for reductions in various areas.
Norfolk schools have issued layoff notices to 16 educators. King Philip schools have issued 36.
It is hoped more state financial assistance will be forthcoming and the budgets can be adjusted in the fall to allow for restoration of many of the positions.
The town meeting agenda also contains a few zoning bylaw changes proposed by the planning board.
For more information, visit the town website at www.norfolk.ma.us.
