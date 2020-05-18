ATTLEBORO -- Businesses across the state were shuttering when physicians at South Attleboro’s Family Medicine Associates pulled out their electronic medical records.
“We care about your safety and we want to keep you safe,” Dr. Christopher Garofalo said, recounting the message that was sent to all the patients.
In step with many essential workers across the country, Garofalo, a family medicine practitioner of nearly two decades, quickly turned to a mosaic of solutions to maintain a semblance of normalcy.
Now bundled in scrubs -- a uniform he dons every day in the clinic -- he splits his time between seeing patients in his office or in the comfort of the patient’s home through telehealth visits.
As a family physician, he is on the front lines of triage and determines whether a person should be sent for testing. More often than not, the patients are people he’s known for nearly a decade.
“In primary care, we tend to have visits and relationships with our patients over years and years and that plays a role in being able to help take care of patients,” he said.
Reading body language and picking up cues is accentuated by the familiarity he shares with them.
“I’ve had patients come in to get their blood pressure checked, whose blood pressure seems fine on the machine,” he said. “But just by looking at them, you can sometimes tell that they just don't look right.”
“All of a sudden you learn that they're in the middle of a divorce or something's happening with their parents,” he said.
In the past month, Garofalo and his team have spent a considerable amount of time reassuring and guiding patients through video and phone calls after a flu season eclipsed by the pandemic. The physicians also have regular check-ins to monitor either blood pressure or diabetes levels.
“There are also patients who have come back COVID-positive and we've been able to follow them (through telehealth visits),” he said.
“Most who got hospitalized for COVID-19 seem to be doing well,” he said. “But as a family physician, we’re looking after not just the patient. We get in touch with other members of the family to monitor them as well.”
With families tucked away at home during the pandemic, virtual connections are steadily bridging the physical distance between practitioners and patients.
A Blue Cross Blue Shield Survey/MassINC survey concluded early April showed that telehealth usage among residents in Massachusetts has increased from 8 to 21 percent over the four waves of the poll. The survey, which also tracked the impact of the pandemic on mental health, said that 33 percent of the respondents surveyed felt sad or depressed.
The treatment of behavioral and mental health through telehealth visits is one of the proven positives, said Dr. Joseph Kvedar, senior advisor at Partners HealthCare and professor at Harvard Medical School.
“Mental health visits are ideal for video,” he said. “Patients can get care without leaving, without parking, without paying for parking.”
Moreover, being able to view patients in the confines of their home helps doctors get another sense of what their lives are like, he said.
It’s not that telehealth and its promises are news to Garofalo. A year ago, a predicament faced by his patients had him weighing the nitty-gritty of telehealth.
“Our patients work and sometimes they’ve had troubles coming into the office because of their work schedule,” he said.
In which case, treating patients in the middle of the day as opposed to them having to come to the office could be helpful.
Aaron Nicodemus, 49, was one of Garofalo’s patients who received the message about telehealth in late March when the pandemic was unfurling.
“Any place where people gather at this point would be a potentially dangerous place to be,” he said. “Any place where sick people gather would be even more problematic.”
So when he heard that his next doctor’s appointment was through the internet, Nicodemus said that he was relieved. The switch from in-person visits to speaking virtually, though drastic, hasn't posed problems for him.
Perhaps it was the fact that he had known Garofalo for nearly 15 years that helped him acclimatize to the change.
“He’s been my family’s physician for as long as I can remember,” he said. “He delivered my son and my son’s 13 right now.”
Nicodemus, a journalist at a business publication, visits Garofalo every three to six months. Beyond the yearly medical exam, he has an underlying health condition that requires him to get a blood test ahead of the appointments and assess the results with Garofalo.
“If it had been a new doctor, I think it would have been uncomfortable and nerve-wracking,” he said. “But since I’ve known him for so long, talking with him remotely as opposed to in-person feels basically the same actually.”
Since the services were offered, Garofalo has noticed an uptick in the number of patients wanting to shift their conversation online.
Personally, the desire to branch out into telehealth services is also closely linked to another family he and his wife are trying to keep safe: his own.
About a month before the pandemic, Garofalo’s child underwent brain surgery and his other child has auto-immune issues -- rendering them both vulnerable to the disease. “You don’t want to bring the virus home,” he said.
While setting up a system, Garofalo poked around vendors that would enable video communication between him and his patients without being too costly and unsafe.
“Even though the government has said you can use things like FaceTime, we want to maintain privacy and FaceTime is not necessarily HIPAA compliant,” he said.
One of the first companies he considered cost $200 a month, per person. While the video platform had additional perks that would allow patients to check in remotely, what he needed was a company that would cater to a basic video conference.
His current plan costs him $50 per person per month, four times less than the first vendor. “It gives us a video platform. Technically, not a whole lot else,” he said.
But that doesn’t bother him as long as there’s the promise of privacy.
“I've spent 20 something years following privacy laws for my patients and making sure we keep their data as private as we can,” he said. “I'm not about to end that now.”
Garofalo attributes the growth in telehealth visits to Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order that deemed those visits equivalent to an in-person one and ordered insurers to cover the services.
“Insurance companies have historically not paid very much for them. But that has changed with the pandemic,” he said.
But when it comes to regulations that determine the ease of accessing a service, Massachusetts has traditionally been an outlier.
In a 2018 Manatt survey, Massachusetts was one of 12 states that had restrictive policies inhibiting the broad usage of telehealth.
In the landscape before COVID-19’s incursion, the Statehouse had failed over the years to pass parity laws that required private insurers to cover telemedicine visits like in-person care.
With no laws to dispel doubts of how the costs will be covered, it’s up to the providers like Garofalo to jump multiple hoops to even consider offering telehealth.
“The landscape is evolving in favor of parity standards,” said Jeremy Sherer, a Boston-based health care attorney who has worked and counseled extensively on digital health and regulatory frameworks.
“But in states like Massachusetts which don’t have robust parity laws, providers would need to check whether the patient’s insurance, a commercial plan or Medicare or another payer, will even cover treatment via telehealth,” he said.
“Then, assuming the payer is covering telehealth services, providers will need to check the particular payer’s reimbursement policies because, in many instances, telehealth services are only reimbursed at 50 cents on the dollar,” he added.
The governor’s order, with its language setting the agenda for payers, provides a solution to abate anxiety.
But there remains a catch.
While Massachusetts law allows commercial insurers to pay for telehealth services, it doesn’t explicitly require it. When the pandemic rolls over, how these parity issues are dealt with will be an important issue to monitor for healthcare providers.
“Once the public health emergency ends, we return to the status quo. That means no real parity laws unless lawmakers take action,” Sherer said.
