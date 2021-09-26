ATTLEBORO -- After more than a year of waiting, the Ten Mile River cleanup crew, including members of the Attleboro Youth Commission, were ready to dive in on Saturday and continue their work of keeping the river, and their community, clean of litter.
Beginning at the Community Garden and continuing along Riverwalk Drive, at least two dozen bags of trash were filled with used lottery tickets, nip bottles, plastic bags and empty beer bottles, as well as discarded take-out food containers and other various articles of litter.
But among notable discarded items, such as an Android phone, an empty wallet, a pogo stick and flat-screen TV, four hypodermic needles were found, to the distress of the youth commission.
Yet even with last year's absence of the cleanup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its subsequent postponement from May because of the same concerns earlier in the year, volunteers happily found the river remarkably free of waste.
“It didn't get worse (in the two-year gap),” said former city councilor Brian Kirby, who spent his time wading through nearly a half-mile stretch of the river. “I am very pleased that it wasn't worse.”
Kirby was joined in the flowing water by recreation commission member Leo Johnson, with fellow volunteer Michael Angelo following the two men closely along the riverbank to help pull out what they could.
Many large, heavy tree limbs in the river required the added efforts of city councilor and cleanup volunteer Jay DiLisio to haul them out.
DiLisio was accompanied by his 15-year-old son Ryan and other members of the youth commission who worked tirelessly and with aplomb at their tasks, even when the disheartening sight of litter gave cause for concern.
“It's kind of disgusting to see that some people (would litter),” said Nate Ydrach, 12, of Attleboro. “It's their town and they're just throwing away their trash.”
It was Ydrach who found the empty wallet and Android phone, along with a pair of air pods, while working alongside his older brother 15-year-old Will Ydrach and their father Luis.
“We should be more aware of cleaning up after ourselves,” Will Ydrach said.
Other items recovered from the river were hubcaps, pieces of metal staging equipment and two bicycles.
“Every single year that I've been doing (the cleanup), we've found a bicycle,” Ryan DiLisio remarked.
But the discovery of the hypodermic needles was not a laughing matter for the youth commission or the adults, who made sure the needles were correctly handled and placed into a secure container for proper disposal.
The brighter side, however, was that the river was clean enough of trash that Kirby, DiLisio, Johnson, Angelo and city conservation agent Nick Wyllie were able to get as far as they did along the river.
“By far, this is the furthest we've gone in a single day,” Kirby said.
Even Roy Belcher, a member of the Attleboro Land Trust, saw improvement of the morning's cleanup efforts.
“The area along the river is cleaner than I've experienced in 25 years,” Belcher said.
The 15th annual cleanup was sponsored by Mayor Paul Heroux, the land trust and conservation commission, Dunkin' Donuts and the Friends of the 10 Mile River.
