Ten Bristol County Sheriff's Office staff members and 15 county inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since May 12, a spokesman said Thursday.
Additionally, the sheriff's staff has completed COVID-19 testing of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, as recently ordered by a federal judge in Boston, spokesman Jonathan Darling said.
Eight of the ICE detainees refused the test. They are being kept in single cells where they are monitored by health care professionals, Darling said.
The ICE detainees have no symptoms of the highly contagious virus. The 65 other ICE detainees in Bristol County have tested negative, he said.
A federal judge last month ordered the testing after finding Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and ICE treated them with "deliberate indifference" amid the pandemic. The sheriff says he is appealing the ruling.
Including the positive tests since May 12, a total of 24 inmates have contracted the virus, according to the sheriff's office.
Twenty remain in single cells where they are being monitored by medical professionals. Four have been released because they completed their sentences, Darling said.
Prior to their release, he said, the sheriff's staff notified the person picking up the inmates. Staff also notified the state Department of Public Health, which notifies the communities where the individuals are returning.
Of the 10 staff members to test positive since May 12, seven are security officers, including four corrections officers, one lieutenant, one sergeant and one captain. The other staff members are a teacher, a communications dispatcher and a classification counselor. All are expected to return to duty in the coming weeks, Darling said.
In total, 28 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten have recovered and returned to work.
"In the middle of this epidemic, our essential staff of more than 600 people is doing an amazing job in these challenging times," Hodgson said in a statement.
Over the past few months, the sheriff said he has instituted many protocols to protect inmates and staff from the coronavirus.
Hodgson also updated his prisoner release notification system, available on his website, to include the criminal records of all inmates he has been ordered by courts to release due to the pandemic.
Hodgson is prevented by law from releasing the names of the individuals. But he says it is important for the public to know that some inmates and pretrial detainees have serious criminal records, including rape and other violent crimes.
"A little context goes a long way," said Hodgson, who has been outspoken in his opposition to freeing inmates because of the pandemic.
"From the beginning of the COVID pandemic, I have said that releasing people from prison because they might catch a virus is wrong and goes against the best interest of public safety," Hodgson said.
Since the state Supreme Judicial Court ordered the state and county sheriffs to release some inmates after court hearings, 40 Bristol County inmates have been let go, according to the most recent court filing.
A federal judge has ordered Hodgson to release several other ICE detainees.
