ATTLEBORO — The demand was not anticipated, but it was there.
“I didn’t expect this at all, until hundreds of people started calling this morning,” Health Agent Jessica Horsman said Wednesday as she and her helpers hustled to hand out coronavirus test kits to people in cars streaming through City Hall’s rear parking lot. “I figured we’d have a couple of cars driving through.”
The test kit giveaway was slated to start at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. but those seeking the kits were backed up down Pine Street both ways and around onto Park and Union streets well before the opening bell, so it had to start early.
Traffic was jammed in the center of the city and one man who drove through it said it was backed up all the way to Capron Park on County Street.
The snarl was so bad that some of those in line began to get a little surly, Horsman said.
So the event got underway by 12:30 p.m., if not sooner.
Police jumped into action to keep the traffic moving in an orderly way and by 1:45 p.m. at least 920 kits, each with two tests inside, had been given away.
And when all was said and done 1,000 of the 1,100 kits available for the day had been distributed, Horsman said.
“I never thought that there would be this big of a draw,” she said.
For a while health department officials and police moved the operation into Pine Street to increase the traffic flow and ease the distribution.
One reason demand was so high is that supplies in local pharmacies were so low.
The Sun Chronicle called Walgreens and CVS in Attleboro and Anawan Pharmacy in Rehoboth — all were out of test kits.
The person who answered the phone at Anawan said the store was expecting a shipment of 200 that day.
And she said if it came in on schedule it wouldn’t last long.
A previous shipment of 200 had sold out in one day, she said.
In addition, a check of online schedules for in-pharmacy testing showed that there were few appointments to be had.
The Sun Chronicle checked all the way through Christmas Day at area Walgreens and CVS pharmacies and the vast majority had no appointments available or just a few.
One person picking up a test kit a City Hall was Marion Milof, 91.
She said she was so tied up in traffic she parked on a nearby side street and decided to walk over to get one.
Milof, who appeared very hale and hearty, said she was having people over for Christmas and she wanted to be sure the guests were coronavirus-free because at her age she could not afford to be exposed.
And she’s right about that.
Older people and those with underlying conditions are more susceptible to the disease. The average age of people dying from coronavirus is 74.
And at last count 86% of all deaths were among those over the age of 60 and 37% of all deaths were among those over 80. So caution is the word.
“If I’m not sure, I’m going to make them take a test,” the feisty senior said of those coming through her door.
Jerry Turcotte parked near the recreation center at 81 Pine and walked about a block to the test kit site.
He works in retail and said he would use the tests if he felt a little under the weather, so as not to expose anyone else.
“I want to make sure it’s safe to go back out,” he said.
At one point Mayor Paul Heroux came out to see how the give-away was going after he saw the traffic tie-ups from second floor City Hall windows.
“It was chaotic at first,” he said. “People were enthusiastic about getting these tests.”
He said people know it’s important to know who has the disease and who doesn’t.
“I think people recognize the importance of getting tested so if they have COVID they can get treatment,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.