FOXBORO — The state’s second COVID-19 testing center for first responders opened on Sunday morning in the P10 North parking lot of Patriot Place, with approximately 200 testing kits available by appointment only.
Traffic signs on Route 1 directed the first responders to the designated parking lot, where members of the National Guard, wearing protective full-length gowns, face masks and gloves, administered the tests to drivers through their car windows.
There was a steady flow of traffic throughout the morning at the site, which had 200 testing kits with results becoming available within 48 hours.
At a press conference held in a parking lot adjacent to the testing site on Sunday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito thanked the collaborative efforts of state leaders and other organizations, including the New England Patriots, who were able to put the site together in four days. Baker said the testing site, which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will remain open “as long as it needs to.”
Officials have set a goal of 3,500 tests for COVID-19 per day statewide.
“We think, and we know, these (first responders) are our heroes, but they’re human,” Polito said. “A testing site like this allows for police officers, firefighters and emergency responders to be able to get tested if they feel symptomatic, and that test will allow them to understand what their status is so then they can take the next step to protect themselves and recover, and also protect their families at home.”
Baker also reiterated his message of thanks to not only the Kraft family for their donation of face masks in the previous week, but to all those who came together to assemble the testing site in Foxboro on Sunday and Dartmouth, which opened two weeks ago.
“Our message is going to be all about gratitude,” Baker said. “Gratitude for the people that are working here... thank you, and God bless, especially on Palm Sunday.”
