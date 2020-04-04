A coronavirus drive-thru testing site is being set up at Patriot Place next to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for first responders and other public safety personnel.
Correctional officers, active duty state National Guard personnel and mortuary service providers will also be able to utilize the service -- which will be by appointment only due to anticipated demand -- those planning the site said.
Those eligible have to perform critical public safety functions and experience one or more symptoms of the virus, they said.
The site opens Sunday and appointments are being taken starting today. The appointments must be scheduled by supervisors in those services.
The location, which will be in Parking Lot 10 (accessible only from Route 1 South), will be able to handle up to 200 people a day, and will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
Those with appointments will not have to leave their vehicles and there will be no charge.
Test results can be expected within 48 hours.
The service is being set up in partnership with the New England Patriots, state Department of Correction, health care company Wellpath, and Quest Diagnostics clinical laboratory, according to the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro has opened a testing site at Sturdy Memorial Urgent Care in South Attleboro, also by appointment only.
Testing at that drive-thru site is available only to patients who have been referred by a Sturdy Memorial provider and who meet Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) criteria for testing.
The testing site at Gillette Stadium is much welcome by Attleboro area first responders, some of whom have had problems getting prompt testing despite being considered front-line, essential employees.
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance and Police Chief Kyle Heagney had earlier this week expressed frustration with getting testing for their firefighters and officers from Sturdy, but the hospital has taken steps to ensure first-responders exposed to the virus can get tested faster.
The fire department Monday had announced one firefighter had tested positive for COVID-19 following firefighters being exposed to a coronavirus patient they took to Sturdy Hospital last week.
As of Friday, six firefighters and one dispatcher had negative test results. Two additional firefighters have been tested and are awaiting test results, Lachance said.
The firefighter that tested positive remains in isolation and those that are awaiting test results are self-quarantining, as stipulated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state DPH guidelines.
"This remains a very fluid situation and we are monitoring things closely as we await more test results," Chief Lachance said. "While our department has been impacted, it will in no way affect the service we provide our residents and community members."
Since March 14, the Attleboro Fire Department has transported 53 patients that were screened as potential COVID-19 patients. As of Friday, 12 of those patients have been confirmed as having a positive case, while others are still awaiting test results, the fire department said.
"Local 848 will remain dedicated to this incredibly important task of serving our residents in need while also taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this deadly disease," Firefighter Union President Paul Jacques said.
The department announced earlier this week it is limiting public access to the fire stations to outside visitors for general, walk-in business until further notice.
To continue practicing social distancing, all citizens are asked to make all non-emergency reports and inquiries to the department by telephone or email.
The Attleboro Fire Department can be reached at 774-203-1922 or at its website www.attleborofire.com.
Meanwhile, two city police officers sought testing after being exposed to a potentially infected person, Heagney said Wednesday. The officers received testing at a private facility and were under quarantine, awaiting the results, he said.
