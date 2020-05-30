The Class of 2020: High school seniors reflect on their year and the lessons learned from coronavirus

They spent 12 years preparing, waiting for those last few weeks.
Twelve years of field trips, homework assignments and cramming for big exams. Twelve years of elementary-style crushes, tiffs on the playground, after-school sports and clubs and navigating their way around the changes in cultures and classrooms as they transitioned up the ranks, grade by grade. Twelve years of hard work, and of dreams about what their futures could look like once they were done.
Along the way, they met friends that would share in the growth of all of their formative years. Maybe they found a teacher or two whose name will remain etched in their brain long after they’ve left the classroom, whether for a laugh they enjoyed together or a few words of encouragement that propelled them to the next step. Some may have had the careful eye of parents and relatives on their report cards, pushing them to always do more, do better, dreaming alongside them.
High school is supposed to end with graduation: A celebration that marks a long journey to independence and adulthood. A step into the future.
This year’s high school seniors were on their way there, just a few weeks away. And then, coronavirus hit.
As an unprecedented pandemic swirled around them, upending the lives of millions across the country, they were left with their own loss and the grief that always follows. For many of this year’s seniors, they wouldn’t know their last day of high school was what it was until weeks later, when they looked back on what seemed to be an ordinary mid-March day. There would be no prom. No senior week. No graduation. And, what many seniors said they most regret, no final weeks wishing cheerful goodbyes to the classmates, teachers and friends so integral to their experience.
Their experiences are unparalleled to anyone else before them — and will be to anyone else after. We asked a few members of this year’s graduating class to help us document this piece of history. What moments marked your high school experience? When did it all change? What have you had to learn in graduating in the middle of a pandemic — and where is that taking you in the future?
They spent years learning only to be faced with the biggest test of all, at the very end. One that none of us were prepared for. And this is the wisdom they now have to share with all of us.
Once students, now educators in their own right: the Class of 2020.
Niti Kamani, 18, North Attleboro High School
The last day of school didn’t feel like the last day of school for Niti Kamani.
She caught up with her friends in the hallways of North Attleboro High School that morning like normal. She had a chemistry quiz and, at some point during the day, there was an announcement that the school would be deep-cleaned that weekend as part of preventative efforts due to coronavirus.
She caught the bus home and then, a half hour later, things changed. She got a text from a friend saying school would be closed for the next week.
“One week turned into all of this time and then it was like, we’re never going back to school,” the 18-year-old said. “It’s hard because my last day was so normal I almost don’t remember it. I didn’t get to do a special goodbye to my teachers or my friends.”
For Kamani, the end of senior year almost feels like a wash. Prom, senior banquet and graduation have all been canceled — or at least postponed. Her final classes and projects were all online.
“We’re all just trying to work together in a difficult situation,” she said.
So instead, as she reflects on the moments that made her senior year, she returns to the beginning. The first day of homeroom and opening her locker for the first time in the senior hallway.
And then there was homecoming: Running into the gymnasium with her classmates wearing black and red, the spirit week colors reserved for seniors. Sitting in the senior section and finally winning the screaming contest, pounding their feet and yelling at the top of their lungs.
“All of those traditions of being a senior, they really meant a lot to me,” Kamani said. “Standing next to my friends and knowing it was our last pep rally ever made it really special. It was the first moment I truly felt like a senior.”
Now she’s been forced to quickly look to the future, one so uncertain she still doesn’t know whether her first biology classes at the University of Connecticut will be on campus, or online from her couch.
“I understand there’s a global pandemic going on, but high school and college are my whole world right now, so it’s scary and sad,” she said. “Corona wasn’t a big deal until it was. It sounds cliché but it taught me to enjoy stuff while it’s happening and to live in the moment.”
That was her last lesson of high school — one that coronavirus afforded her. She spent the last two months slowing down, baking and bleach-dyeing clothes, watching Netflix and indulging in self-care.
“These are things that I would not normally do because of school work,” Kamani said. “I’m learning more about my creative side and that I want to enjoy the little things. So, things have been taken from me, but they’ve also been given to me.
“I want to remind myself (after this) that you have to take care of yourself. I want to remember that feeling.”
Anthony “AJ” Susi Jr., 17, Attleboro High School
There seemed to be a shift in senior year for Anthony Susi Jr. when he returned to school after winter break.
Coronavirus still wasn’t much of a thing yet, and there were no fears of a virtual end to the school year or stay-at-home orders that would soon dictate the next two months of his life.
Instead, classes seemed to be getting easier. College applications were submitted. Teachers let off on the workload and instead were wishing students the best as decisions rolled in. For Susi, who will attend St. John’s University, it felt like the rest of the school year would just coast by.
“It was like, you’ve gotten to where you wanted to be, and you were right there,” the 18-year-old Attleboro High School senior said. “That was the best part of the year honestly.”
A few weeks later, Susi was sitting in C-block, his economics class, which always started with a discussion of current events. That day, his last day of in-person high school, the topic turned to coronavirus.
“You just kind of had to sit there and take it all in,” he said. He thought, “We’re at risk now. We have to take it seriously.”
That afternoon his senior year shifted yet again with the announcement that schools would be closed for at least the next week.
Susi said what spiraled into the end of his senior year, especially the lack of graduation, is disappointing but, “it is what it is.”
“I still learned what I was going to learn,” he said. “I didn’t miss out on any learning opportunities I would’ve had in school. The one thing I’m going to have to live with is graduation — it’s a different feeling walking across that stage, and now I have to work around it. Not having that hurts.”
But Susi said he is taking that as a reminder that nothing is in your control except for how you respond to a situation.
“You’re going to have things in life that you’re looking forward to — maybe prom, a promotion, whatever it may be — but it’s not always set in stone. It’s not always going to happen,” he said. “But I think it’s important that you don’t get down about it. There is always another opportunity to come with it.
“I had to learn that not everything is as it’s said to be. Everything can change, but one thing to be sure of is you have to go into it with a good attitude. You’ve just got to go through it and move along.”
Bailey Adams, 18, Seekonk High School
The highlight of senior year for Bailey Adams was supposed to be the production of “Mamma Mia!” the musical set to debut at Seekonk High School on March 20.
For Adams, it felt like a culmination of all of her best memories in Seekonk, the nearly six years she worked in band and drama to land the lead role as Sophie, a young bride-to-be in search of her father.
On March 12, school officials announced the production wouldn’t happen as planned, canceling all field trips and extracurricular activities for the near future. So that left Adams, 18, in a bad mood on March 13, unknowingly her last day of school.
“I remember even our psych teacher addressed it because he felt so bad,” Adams said. “We worked so hard. I wanted to cry.”
And then she left school on that rainy afternoon not knowing that she wouldn’t be going back.
“See you Monday turned into see you who knows when,” Adams said. “You’ve worked 12-plus years to look forward to those last few days with your friends, the goodbyes to your teachers, just to get it taken away from you.”
Now Adams, who will attend Stonehill College, realizes the last time she and the rest of her classmates were together, just them, was eight months ago at a senior supper hosted by the school in October.
She remembers looking around the room and realizing these were the people she’d grown up with. Most of them she met in middle school, but two of her best friends were born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston the same week she was. They have been friends since they were set down in the nursery right next to each other.
And now, unless a postponed graduation celebration takes place as planned later this summer, that October supper could be the last time Adams remembers her classmates all together as one, just them.
“I think the big thing I took from this was don’t take anything for granted,” she said. “We complained about going to school and having to wake up early and the homework. But I think all of us would go back to that in a heartbeat.
“The things you didn’t know you were going to miss — you miss them.”
Patrick Parlon, 18, North Attleboro High School
Remote learning was hard on Patrick Parlon, a challenge the North Attleboro High School senior could never have imagined.
The transition to online schooling left him unmotivated and he fell behind in some of his classes. He missed his friends and carried the emotional weight of what was going on around him.
“People lost jobs. We were out of school for what felt like forever. People were dying all around us. It felt like war,” Parlon said. “I didn’t really realize how it would impact me. I thought it was just a small thing that would go away soon in a few weeks. This whole thing, once it’s over – it will be with me forever – but I just want to put it behind us.”
The 18-year-old did catch up in all of his classes, knowing that if he didn’t pass, he couldn’t graduate. And he takes that as a learning experience from all of this.
“I’ve figured out that what’s going to happen is going to happen, but we can’t give up on our hopes and dreams because of it,” he said, adding that in his last few days of online learning, he was feeling good about how far he came.
“This put me to work twice as hard. It’s a disappointment and a let down of what a senior is supposed to be. I was heartbroken for senior year, but I’m not going to give up on it.”
After all, he still has a few months of pre-coronavirus memories from senior year that he can be fond of. Including those that took place just before the virus tightened its grip.
Parlon, who will attend Dean College, was captain of the high school’s swim team this year, and finally made sectionals for the first time in his four-year swimming career.
“I just remember I hit the wall and asked the time,” he said. “It was like pure shock when I found out I got it. I almost broke down crying. It was emotional for me, but in a good way. That was in February so it was one of the last memories of high school, and honestly, one of the better ones.”
Shelbie Cook, 17, Attleboro High School
Coronavirus shook Shelbie Cook’s life like a snow globe.
March 13 was like any other school day at Attleboro High School until news broke that school would be out for a week. Suddenly, her life was swirling.
First, with excitement and anticipation for an extra week off school. The Friday deep clean of the kitchen in the culinary department suddenly felt easier, Cook said, and when the chefs pulled everyone together to review assignments for the next week, she found herself antsy to finish up her work and go home.
“Coronavirus had not really made an impact on the United States yet, so there was no thought that school would be canceled for the rest of the year as well,” the 17-year-old said.
She was ready to escape the coronavirus chatter that permeated the hallways, not realizing it would soon be her only reality.
Then, as the snow globe flipped upside down again, she felt herself tumbling through the uncertainty of the next few weeks and realizing she had little control over how it would all end.
“That’s all I recall from my last day of high school,” she said by email. “I’m sure that morning I laughed and talked with my friends in my first classes, feeling good Friday vibes. I’m sure I gave my friends a few cursory hugs before saying goodbye for the extra-long weekend. Looking back now I wish I had held them a little longer, and talked with my teachers instead of rushing out at the bell.
“Had I known it was going to be my last day of senior year I would’ve tried my best to commit every moment to detail and really enjoy it.”
Instead, she has spent the last few weeks finding gravity again by reflecting on the experiences and relationships built across her four years. And instead of hanging onto the disappointment of what she will miss, she decided to look at what she has.
For Cook, who plans to attend Brigham Young University, high school will be marked by friendships she called everlasting and the support and mentorship she received from her instructors in the culinary program. And in a time where many families have found their lives up-ended by coronavirus, hers is relatively stable. Her parents still have their jobs, there is food in her fridge, and she has enjoyed the extra time with her family, under the sun in her backyard.
“It was quite a sobering realization and two choices presented themselves to me: Stay crushed and resent everything happening to me, becoming bitter and spiteful towards something no one can control; or be grateful for the things I was lucky enough to be blessed with and have a somewhat positive attitude,” she said. “It took awhile, but I chose the second option.
“And now I for sure know that if my snow globe ever gets shaken up again, I will be prepared.”
Brandon Borde, 18, Foxboro High School
About two weeks after the close of his high school basketball career, Brandon Borde had to learn how to adjust his expectations of the future.
He ended his final season on a high. In a game against North Attleboro, Borde shot a three-pointer that would end up pushing him over the threshold of his 1,000-point career goal. He became the fourth male in the history of Foxboro High School to reach that mark. The game stopped and everyone cheered. And his team won — also earning its share of the Davenport division title.
It was a sweet end to his senior year season, one that Borde said marked his senior year as a whole.
“For me, the biggest thing was those last few weeks,” he said. “We had seven seniors on our team and we were all wicked close friends. Most of us have played together since fourth grade, so it was just getting to play with them every day.”
The close of basketball season was supposed to open an exciting new door for Borde, too — the college recruiting season he was looking forward to. But when coronavirus kicked in, his expectations had to change.
“We went through all of the stressful and difficult stuff,” he said, “taking the SATs and filling out college applications. We finished the stressful part and now we were getting to the exciting part with our friends. So it kind of stinks. But I think there are positives within the negatives.”
His new online classes were overwhelming at first, but Borde grew to like the challenge of learning independently. And since there weren’t spring workouts with college teams, he used the extra time he now had at home as an extension of his training and to get in shape. He’ll be attending the University of Rhode Island in the fall.
“I think this will help all of us in the future learn how to adapt and adjust to get through things,” Borde said. “You’re never really finished. The end goal can always be set back or different challenges can come up. You just have to be the best you can.
“Just the fact that everything came to a stop so quickly around the whole country. It shows things are a lot bigger than just you, your school, your town. It was humbling in a way. I think all of the senior classes across the country will carry this with us and learn from it.”
Declan Diestel, 18, Norton High School
The day Gov. Charlie Baker announced schools would be closed for the rest of the year, Declan Diestel watched quietly with his parents in the living room of their Norton home.
He remembers his mom looking over at him as soon as the news broke, tears filling her eyes as she imagined his disappointment. Diestel lost his breath.
“You go into freshman year waiting and waiting for senior year to happen,” the 18-year-old said. “It felt like the last few months, the best months, were being stripped away. It felt like heartbreak or loss. I’ll never forget that.”
It was a stark contrast to a few weeks earlier, when an announcement during last period at Norton High School confirmed rumors that school would be closed for the next two weeks because of coronavirus. Diestel and his friends ran out of class, cheering in the hallways at an unexpected vacation.
“Now it’s kind of a sour memory,” Diestel said. “We were cheering for something we didn’t actually want. I really had no idea that would be my last day of high school. We didn’t know we had to be careful for what we wished for.”
It taught him to count his blessings — which was extra important as he balanced the loss of his senior year against the devastation around him.
“This feels like the worst thing in the world, but it’s not the worst thing that could happen to us,” he said. “I realized I had to take a moment and analyze what I had to be thankful for. I had to take a step back — my family is healthy. I’m healthy.”
And Diestel, who will attend the College of the Holy Cross, doesn’t want to remember high school that way.
Instead, he looks back to a night where the cheering was justified, during a senior cruise along the Boston Harbor in late September. There was dinner, music and, at the end of the night, a dance competition among the teachers that felt like they were finally letting loose after years of strict academics.
“Everyone was together,” Diestel said. “It was the last time my class was gathered in one spot. It’s nice to know we at least had that as a class. That’s how I would like to remember senior year.
“You never know when something can hit like a random pandemic, so I think you have to make the most of what you have.”
He is trying to remember that, especially looking to a future where he’s not sure what college will look like. Some days he wonders if he will get the typical first semester freshman experience — making friends while everyone is still new and feeling out the lay-of-the-land on campus.
“I didn’t get the traditional end of senior year, so I hope I get the traditional first year of college,” he said.
Yara Fawaz, 17, Foxboro High School
When Yara Fawaz looks back on high school, she thinks first of sports.
Her senior year started with a successful soccer season. As captain, she led her team to the semi-final game, but mostly remembers the bonding with her teammates, including an “Olympics” tournament that just allowed the kids to let loose and have fun.
Her year could have ended with a successful track season, but she was still debating whether to join the team for another season when coronavirus made the decision for her — stripping away any spring sports and putting a halt in her successful mid-year basketball season.
The day before Foxboro High School announced school would be closed for a few weeks, Fawaz was at basketball practice with her teammates preparing for the upcoming state championship game when they found out there wouldn’t be one.
She remembers watching her coach take the phone call and disappear into a blank stare. The team was still reeling from their semi-final win the night before, where they played a once-in-a-lifetime game at TD Garden in Boston. Now, they sat on the floor of the high school gymnasium in tears.
“It was heartbreaking for us,” she said. “But it didn’t change the fact that we had an amazing season. The playoffs were the best times. There was just so much tension and adrenaline built up. It was a really fun time.”
A few weeks later the 17-year-old received another devastating blow when she realized the rest of her senior year would be stripped away, too.
“It taught me to be thankful for everything I have,” she said. “And that I need to enjoy every moment of my years in college. You never know what can be taken away from you. It wasn’t the way I expected it to end, but I’m trying to make the most of it I can and make it an unforgettable senior year.”
Fawaz, who will attend Stonehill College, took joy in Foxboro High School’s car parade Wednesday, where teachers, parents, family and friends came out to celebrate their seniors and their accomplishments.
“It’s definitely something I won’t forget,” she said. “Definitely playing high school sports created memories and friendships for me, and I know I’m going to miss them. Hopefully next year I’ll be able to come back and watch them play and take over what I left on the field and court as well.”
Vicki Tran, 18, Norton High School
About once a month, Vicki Tran would walk into her AP Literature class at Norton High School and spend the majority of the block just talking with her classmates.
Her teacher Dr. Todd Kefor would ask a question to get the discussion started: What are the little things that make you happy? What is stressing you out this week? What are your plans for the future?
It was meant as an exercise to get the students more connected, both among themselves but also with their teacher.
“Not only was it a nice break in a normally stressful day, it also gave me a whole new perspective on my classmates, and it helped me feel like I wasn’t alone in my struggles,” Tran said. “It felt good to grow not only as a student, but as a person.”
The discussions helped the 18-year-old learn how to look at things from different perspectives. So, when coronavirus rolled in, that’s what she tried to do.
She felt grateful for her family’s health, especially because she knows not everyone is as fortunate. Some days she saw acts of empathy and kindness bringing the country together in an unprecedented pandemic; others, she felt like selfishness was dividing the country wherever she looked.
She was frustrated by how unprepared the United States seemed to be when confronting the virus, but also felt enlightened by the power she saw available at the local levels of government as each state took their own approach.
It left her feeling closer to the impacts of government action and has sparked more interest to get involved with political activism in college at Tufts University.
“It emphasized how many people could be affected by this,” she said. “It highlighted how you have to worry about other people than yourself, and have empathy.”
It’s a lesson she realized she’s been preparing for all year, starting with those in-class discussions: “You never know what people are going through,” she said.
Jack Moussette, 18, Mansfield High School
A committed athlete, Jack Moussette thinks back to something his father used to tell him before basketball and football games, encouraging him to give that day his all: “You never know when it’s going to be your last game.”
It’s something he’s kept in mind ever since — and especially after coronavirus disrupted his senior year of high school.
“Now that’s kind of how we’re living every day,” the 18-year-old Mansfield senior said. “You never know when the last time you’ll see someone is.”
And unfortunately, he saw the truth in that statement firsthand. Moussette, who will attend St. Lawrence University, missed what would be his last day of high school, hoping to take advantage of an unused absence to catch up on some work.
Later when he realized what was to come, he thought back to what his father always told him.
“At the time, nobody was thinking about coronavirus,” he said. “We all thought we would go back on Monday. Unfortunately, you just never know.”
