Area churches that have tried to strike a balance between adhering to social distancing guidelines and celebrating religious events say that their flocks appear to appreciate the effort.
Pastor David Meunier of Plainville Baptist Church has made use of the church website and Facebook account to bring its message to worshipers, among the earliest in the area to do so.
“The services on Facebook have had no problems, but for two weeks in a row, the amount of traffic to our website on Sunday morning has been so high that our internet provider crashed,” Meunier said in an email.
While he looks for a more reliable provider for the message of his independent, evangelical congregation, Meunier says, “I have also had a lot of positive responses from a live post I have been videoing called ‘Daily Hope,’ ‘’ on the church’s Facebook account.
“I think people need hope and many are responding to it. We have also reached out to the town to see if there may be some way we can assist during this time,” he says.
For the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault, pastor of North Attleboro’s Transfiguration of the Lord parish, the key thing is to “stay connected.”
“We live stream daily Mass, and reached over 1,000 during weekend masses. We are keeping some semblance of normalcy,” he said. “We have people telling us, ‘thank you for praying for us.’ That’s what will get us through this.”
At Thibault’s parish, online worship began early, enforced by the fact that the entire parish staff had to quarantine itself after a member came in contact with a person who later came in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
That was last month and none of the staff have been ill. In the meantime, the Rev. Edgar de Cunha, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River, of which North Attleboro is a part, has suspended public celebration of Mass and other religious services during the coronavirus pandemic, as has the Archdiocese of Boston.
So in North Attleboro — where Thibault’s parish is a combination of three Catholic churches in town — they have even been doing the Stations of the Cross — the traditional Lenten devotion that follows the last hours of Jesus’ life — on line, garnering more than 3,000 views.
Among the incidents Catholics are asked to reflect on during the stations, is when Jesus falls carrying his cross.
“Imagine for a moment, he didn’t get up,” Thibault says. The fact that he does and goes on to Calvary is a lesson in the value of suffering, he says, and how it can make us a “stronger community, church and world.”
“You don’t need a Facebook account” to follow along,” Thibault notes, as the link also provides access to the parish website. “There are ways around this. We are trying to stay positive, hopeful and connected.”
Bishop Cunha will celebrate the Fall River Diocesan Television Mass on Easter Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on WLNE-TV, Channel 6. In the Archdiocese of Boston, Easter Sunday Mass will also be available on CatholicTV, a streaming service available on several cable channels and websites, the archdiocese said in a statement. Live broadcast of Holy Saturday Mass at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass will be broadcast live at 8 a.m.
For Plainville Baptist, the website is plainvillebaptistchurch.org, and its Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/plainvillebaptist.
For Transfiguration of the Lord parish, the Facebook page is : www.facebook.com/Transfiguration-of-the-Lord-Parish-North-Attleborough-106529317647894/. The website is www.saintmaryna.com.
A number of other churches are live streaming services this holiday weekend as well. Information is available on individual church webslites.
