ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Literacy Center downtown may be closed but its staff continues to reach out to residents and has started online classes for its students.
“Online classes and virtual learning was successfully started last week, and many classes have already met using online tools,” Executive Director Amanda Blount said. “We will continue to work closely with our teachers and tutors to ensure we are reaching out to all of our students.”
Since many students don’t have access to smartphones or computers at home, the center’s staff has plans in place to reach these students and to help them continue their learning while the building is closed, Blount said.
The center’s closing has been extended from April 12 to May 4.
“These are unbelievably challenging times,” Blount said. “Based on the current information that we have, we have made the decision to remain closed through May 4, following guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. This may change based on developments to the public health situation.”
Updates will be posted on the center’s website at www.theliteracycenter.com, which has an emergency resources page.
Students and volunteers are experiencing changes to their daily lives, including but not limited to loss of childcare, loss of employment, and financial hardship, center officials said.
Students who to need to talk to someone or locate community resources are also urged to call the center at 508-226-3603, and calls will be returned within a day.
