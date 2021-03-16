A year ago, a virus managed what generations of Puritans, prohibitionists and the entire British Empire were unable to do — stop the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Not this year.
Gov. Charlie Baker ordered a statewide shutdown of restaurants and bars serving food and drink on site last March, the day before what’s also known in the commonwealth as Evacuation Day, commemorating the departure of British troops from Boston at the outset of the Revolution.
“The customers are sad,” said the manager of one working man’s bar in Attleboro on that bleak Monday. “We can’t even do a last hurrah for St. Patrick’s Day.”
This year, however, even though a worldwide pandemic can slow down the observance of what’s become a celebration of all things Irish, and Irish-American, it’s not stopping it.
In January, Baker lifted a 9:30 p.m. curfew for restaurants and later expanded capacity limits from 25% to 40%.
A 90-minute table limit and six-person cap on tables still remain, along with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
The area’s Irish-themed bars and restaurants are taking advantage of the state’s lifting of many of the restrictions on indoor dining — and even entertainment — with the hope it marks a return to better times.
At area establishments, business was already picking up this week, although at some places it never really stopped.
Heather Buck, general manager at Flynn’s Irish Pub in Mansfield, said they’ve remained open, relying on takeout to keep going.
“We’ve been through it all, but we are doing OK,” said Buck, adding that Flynn’s is expecting a “great” St. Patrick’s Day.
While there will be social distancing, there will also be live music and “corned beef and cabbage are making a comeback,” she said.
A manager at Fitzy’s Pub in Plainville, who would only identify himself as Jeremy, said the restaurant/pub was busy this past weekend, but they were not “going to have anything crazy” on St. Patrick’s Day.
He added, however, there will be a bagpiper from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
The lifting of some of the space restrictions has helped, he said, while maintaining the rules for 6-foot distancing and a 90-minute time limit for at tables.
“It’s a lot better than last year,” he said.
The Chieftain on Route 1 in Plainville has a reputation for authentic Irish food and music year round, and co-owner Olivia Carver said just being open now “is such a big step in right direction.”
The Chieftain will have a tent set up to allow live Irish music on St. Patrick’s Day, with singers a proper 25 feet from the audience.
“At least people will get a bit of the atmosphere of Irish music,” Carver said. “It’s a different task. It’s like putting on a big Irish wedding.”
The pub is no longer taking reservations for St. Patrick’s Day dining but Carver said “we’ve left ourselves a little bit of wiggle room.”
“Usually we have people standing shoulder-to-shoulder,” she said. “It’s not going to look like that this year.”
