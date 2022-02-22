With coronavirus cases falling like a rock, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux on Tuesday lifted the mask mandate in city hall and other municipal buildings.
“I am happy to report that the numbers of new COVID cases are so low that we can justify lifting the mask mandate (Tuesday), effective immediately,” he said in an email to all city departments.
The move comes less than a week before the mask mandate will be lifted in all public schools.
As of Monday all schoolchildren will be freed of the mask mandate thanks to a vote of the school committee last Wednesday.
Anyone who still wants to wear a mask in City Hall or in the schools is free to do so.
Heroux said there may be instances where a mask will be required, but he’s leaving those decisions to department heads.
“There are some positions or situations where your department head may still require you to wear a mask out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “I leave that decision to the department head you report to.”
He thanked city employees for complying with the mandate, which he acknowledged nobody liked.
“Each time you wore a mask around others, you were protecting them, not you,” Heroux said. “Thank you for your cooperation wearing masks. None of us like them.”
Meanwhile, North Attleboro never had a mask mandate for its town hall although a number of people wore them to be safe.
In Mansfield, the mask mandate will be lifted as of Monday, the same day schools are freed of the requirement, and in Norton the mandate was rescinded on Feb. 16.
Mask wearing is still recommended for those in Norton who are immune compromised, but it’s not a requirement.
And in Foxboro, Town Manager Bill Keegan said the town never had a mandate “for general government purposes.”
“We had a mask advisory, which we recently pared back,” he said.
As of last week no one who is fully vaccinated needs to wear a mask.
“We still ask that you wear a mask if you or a family member has a compromised medical condition,” Keegan said. “We also request that you wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 and are expressing any kind of symptoms.”
As of Friday, Feb. 18, coronavirus cases had dropped for the fifth consecutive week since the peak of the latest surge hit in the week ending Jan. 14.
There were 132,557 cases reported in Massachusetts at that time.
In the week ending Feb. 18, cases had declined by 5,137, or 31%, to 11,284.