NORTH ATTLEBORO -- For the past five years, it's been an annual rite of spring.
Up to 400 area residents, from toddlers to seniors, some of them costumed, have been putting the "fun" in the annual North Attleboro High School Music Family Fun Run.
This May was going to be especially fun with the theme of a "Tunes 'n' Toons" 5K with participants encouraged to dress up as their favorite cartoon characters.
Then came the coronoavirus pandemic, the closing of the state's schools and the governor's instructions to ban large gatherings.
"It caught us off guard at end of year," Rob Couture, head of the high school music department and organizer of the annual event. "The spring concert will be missed, the fine arts festival we do with the arts department and the 5K is always a big celebration," he said.
It's also a major fundraiser for the department. On average, the 5K event would bring in about $3,000 in registrations and about the same in local business sponsorships, Couture said, adding, "We were kind of bummed."
Couture had been planning to post a web message telling people, "See you next year," when he decided to go outside for a walk and it struck him. There were people everywhere, walking and running.
"There is nothing stopping us from doing this in our own neighborhoods," he thought.
So this year will see The Show Must Go On 5K, the first virtual 5K he's attempted.
And while the gathering will be virtual, the actual running and walking won't be. Unlike most activities for folks who are sheltering in place, this won't be done from your couch.
Couture is asking people to sign up to run or walk the five-kilometer distance -- even if it's on a basement treadmill -- and send in the results anytime between May 9-16.
"You can choose whatever day you want," he said, adding participants can go to NAHSmusic.com to sign up.
"And post results on the form," Couture said, acknowledging that the event will be run on the honor system.
The North race is not the only area running and/or walking event this spring that is going virtual.
HEMA, the Franklin-based agency that supports people with disabilities, hosts one of the area's largest such event. It had planned its 5K for May 17. Instead, participants who want to run will be asked to run a UASTF-certified 5K course before May 10 and then take a screenshot or photo of the fitness app and send it to in.
Winners will be announced during the May 17 virtual event, which will include a 5K walk. (The link and information are at www.hmea.org.)
And School on Wheels of Massachusetts of Bridgewater, which helps children impacted by homelessness and has a tutoring location in Attleboro, will have its Run, Walk & Wag event online instead of at Easton's Borderland State Park. It's set for May 2 and people can sign up at racewire.com/register.php?id=11510.
In North Attleboro, Couture said about 30 people had signed up by midweek, only a week after he posted the flier online.
"We hope to get 200 or so," he said.
Meanwhile, the music department is hosting a virtual coffee shop at 7:30 p.m. this Friday. Student musicians will perform from their homes on YouTube, and to see the show people can go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtjXfXd21vE&feature.
For the 5K, Couture would like to see people post their participation pictures on the event's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/events/883929162020410.
"We hope people will go outside; just disconnect and go outside," Couture said.
