ATTLEBORO — It’s a virtual doggie desert off Pond Street North where the city’s animal shelter is located.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of dogs so the kennels have been converted for human use—just kidding— about the humans—not the dogs.
A Facebook photo taken at the shelter a day or two ago showed volunteers in the kennels pawing the chain link and not a dog to be seen — anywhere.
They had nothing to do, except wait for someone to adopt them.
The shelter adopted out its only incarcerated canine a day or two ago and all barking, growling, yipping, jumping, tail wagging, pooping and peeing thereafter ceased.
Animal Control Officer Butch Keefer said the situation is “a little weird.”
He said the dog population at the shelter declined aft the pandemic began two years ago and is now down to none, which means 20 empty kennels.
Before the pandemic, there would usually be a population of at least eight to 10 dogs at any given time.
Once the pandemic hit in March 2020, the population diminished to four or five at a time, and in the last year, three or four.
Keefer said the number of people surrendering their lovable mutts has diminished significantly, most likely because so many people are working from home.
He said the dogs and the people are happy to have each other’s company — especially the dogs.
When the people are home, dogs are happier and better behaved and less likely to be sent off to jail for various crimes of destruction.
But when they’re alone all day they get restless, bored and that’s when their destructive nature can emerge, sort of like humans.
A couch can be ripped up.
Shoes or clothes are sometimes chewed beyond recognition — that sort of thing.
But it’s hard to blame the dog.
They can’t, and in fact don’t want to, watch TV, search the internet, or stare at an iPhone all day like their people do. They want to go outside and sniff around to see what’s what, take a walk, chase a ball or bark at a stranger.
And if they can’t get out, sometimes there can be an unpleasant cleanup operation.
That, unfortunately, sometimes results in a trip to the shelter, or as dog may interpret it, jail, where they tell their tails, oops, tales of woe to the other inmates.
But all that has nearly come to a stop, Keefer said.
“People surrendering dogs has really been slow,” he said. “There are not many dogs coming in at all.”
So silence has descended on the shelter.
It has to be a nice respite for however long it lasts.
Kim Penque, one of the volunteers who has worked at the shelter for years described the silence as “kind of eerie.”
“I’ve never experienced zero dogs at the shelter,” she said. “It’s been rather different very quiet.”
She said agreed with Keefer that people working at home has helped keep dogs in the homes, but added that volunteers have started a new program to assist dog owners with problems they have which have prompted them to surrender their animals.
“If we have the ability to keep pets in a good loving home we decided that’s what we should do,” Penque said.
It has helped lower the dog population, she said.
Keefer said he and Carolyn Eaton, his assistant, are still picking up the strays or escapees, but they’re usually headed home in a couple of days.
And for those of who are wondering about the feline population, that occupancy rate has not declined as much as it has for dogs.
Penque said there are plenty of cats who need good homes at well.
But cats are not nearly as noisy as their canine cohorts, so the silence is undisturbed.
And they tend to tolerate solitude much better, curled up in a comfy corner sleeping the day away.
“It’s strange not seeing a dog in here,” Keefer said. “But it’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”