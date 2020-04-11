This Easter, a world that's plagued with questions about good and evil

”Have you considered my servant Job? There is no one on earth like him; he is blameless and upright, a man who fears God and shuns evil.”
The Book of Job, Chapter 1, Verse 8
It’s quite a testimonial, particularly considering the source.
The author of the Scriptural verse depicts God himself proclaiming that Job is a man innocent of any offense.
The series of awful calamities that befall Job next seems to fly in the face of any human notion of justice or even mercy and confronts people of faith with a question, perhaps the oldest there is: How can a God who is all good and all just allow the innocent to suffer in his creation?
In Eastern traditions — where a different concept of the divine prevails — that question of human suffering is different, too. Suffering is a consequence of connection to material things or some karmic condition in the past (and if you are experiencing woe in this life, better luck in your next one), would be one train of thought.
But the Abrahamic faiths — in their orthodox expressions, anyway — see humans as enduring suffering because God will — at some point, in some way — make things right.
This week, Jews are marking Passover, God’s deliverance of his people from bondage in Egypt. On Sunday, Western Christians will celebrate Easter and the triumphant rising of the crucified son of God. (In Eastern Orthodox churches, Easter is next Sunday.) And later this month, Muslims will begin the observance of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer and reflection for those whose faith, Islam, means “submission” to the will of God.
But as the world at this holy season endures the coronavirus pandemic — a scourge that, to many, calls to mind biblical plagues — the faithful are left with Job, asking God “Why?” and waiting for an answer.
Daniel Ullucci, a visiting associate professor of religious studies at Stonehill College, a Catholic institution in Easton, notes that “authors have spilled gallons of ink” on that question.
“Some argue that ideas about justice are innate in humans,” he says. “The idea that innocent people suffer is not acceptable. Humans desperately attempt to find the answer and the answer is not to be found.”
Some historians believe that the deadly Black Plague that swept Europe in the Middle Ages, killing nearly a third of the population, so shook people’s faith in the Church, that they were ripe — decades later — for the message of the Protestant Reformation.
However, the current pandemic does not appear to have seriously weakened Americans’ religious faith.
According to a recent Gallup poll, 19% of Americans interviewed between March 28 and April 1 said their faith or spirituality has gotten better as a result of the crisis, while 3% say it has gotten worse, for a net of +16 percentage points.
And while the number of citizens who say they identify with a particular church has declined over the years, particularly among the young Americans — almost uniquely among wealthy, developed nations, tend to take religion seriously.
According to the Pew Research Center, more than half of American adults (55%) say they pray daily, compared with 25% in Canada, 18% in Australia and 6% in Great Britain. (The average European country stands at 22%.) Actually, when it comes to their prayer habits, Americans are more like people in many poorer, developing nations – including South Africa (52%), Bangladesh (57%) and Bolivia (56%) – than people in richer countries.
To many, the relationship between the pandemic and God’s will is not really all that mysterious.
The New York Times reports that about 44 percent of likely American voters see the pandemic and economic consequences as either a wake-up call to faith, a sign of God’s coming judgment or both, according to a poll commissioned by the Joshua Fund, an evangelical group run by Joel C. Rosenberg, who writes about the end of the world, and by McLaughlin & Associates, pollsters for President Trump and other Republicans.
For some local pastors, however, that may be an answer to the wrong question.
Rabbi Leora Abelson, of Attleboro’s Congregation Agudas Achim, acknowledges that the the Passover story in the Book of Exodus tells of a series of plagues visited by God on the recalcitrant Egyptians to force Pharaoh to set the enslaved Israelites free.
That, she says, may have been the way an ancient people tried to comprehend the natural disasters they experienced in their history. And, even so, it’s not a story to be told with great glee. In fact, it’s traditional at many Passover Seder meals to spill a few drops of wine to commemorate the suffering, not of the Jews, but of the Egyptians.
It’s wrong, she says, to see the current pandemic as a sign of divine wrath. “This plague is not caused by God; it isn’t a punishment; it isn’t a test; it isn’t a warning,” Abelson says.
That is because “God is a force for good in the world; God is the connection between all of us that is very real and alive even when we are physically distant.”
“God is our creative adaption; God is our resilience; God is our capacity to feel the full range of our feelings, including grief, loss, anxiety, uncertainty, and stress, as well as hope and joy.”
For Pastor David Meunier of Plainville Baptist Church, the Bible provides an answer for suffering that skeptics tend to ignore.
“When something bad happens, people blame God. But when something good happens, they bless their good luck,” says Meunier, who leads an evangelical, independent congregation.
God is not indifferent to evil or suffering, but humanity’s sinful nature — going back to the garden of Eden — brings suffering into the world.
“Some might say that God allows for evil in his creation because he doesn’t care. Others might say it is because God is not able to stop evil,” Meunier says. Instead Meunier says, God allows evil in the world for one reason, the greater good.
God, in this view, created humans, not as automatons, but as individuals with free will, even if that results in disobedience to God as people are led astray by what St. Paul would call “the wiles of the devil.”
“Adam’s choice to disobey, Satan’s desire to usurp God’s authority did not take God by surprise.” Meunier, says. “Jesus, the son of God came from heaven and was born into this world to overcome sin and its evil.”
For Christians today, the death of Jesus on Calvary, allows the redemption of humanity from evil, in Meunier’s view.
For the early church, however, the question was a little different, Ullucci, the Stonehill professor, notes.
While the authors of Job and the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Hebrew scriptures struggle with the question of human suffering, the New Testament doesn’t actually spend all that much time trying to answer that question in a direct way. That’s because the first Christians were expecting Jesus to return at any moment and the world tainted by sin would only be well and truly fixed then.
When considering the issue of good and evil, “You don’t have to deal with the question if you think the world is going to end,” Ullucci points out.
Some early Christian sects, like the Gnostics, came to believe the problem was the physical world itself, which was entirely evil and from which humans needed to escape, something only those with special insight and knowledge could accomplish.
It’s only as the later Christian thinkers, like St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas wrestled with the issue of good and evil in the world that they struck on the radical notion that “evil” as an entity does not exist. What we call evil is simply the absence of good. “The world is corrupted by the fall in which humans have turned themselves away from God,” Ullucci says, but a world in which even suffering must serve God’s purpose.
Which brings us back to that question.
The Rev. Rodney E. Thibault, who is pastor of the Roman Catholic Transfiguration of the Lord combined parish in North Attleboro, says that shrinking from suffering is natural human instinct, but there is a redemptive value in suffering. “The entire world is suffering right now. This is a cathartic moment when the world will change and we have to suffer before that change.”
But it’s wrong to point a finger at God. “God did not create Covid-19...God does not create suffering,” Thibault says
“Jesus teaches us through his own suffering that it’s something of value. We rise anew. The tomb does not have the last say.”
In fact, nature may be seeing renewal as pollution levels fall as humans curb their activity. “I pray we learn from this, the world is changing and we have to learn from this,” he says.
The biblical Job may have felt that lesson was harsh. Job loses his children to catastrophe, his earthly wealth to robbers and even his physical health. And then, Ullucci says, he has to endure his friends, who ostensibly have come to commiserate with him, tell him he must have done something to offend God.
And even though Job never loses his faith, “At the end, he confronts God and God refuses to answer him,” Ullucci says. Instead, God lists the things he has done that are beyond human power or understanding. “Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth?” God asks.
“Humans can’t understand,” Ullucci says the biblical author is declaring, noting he also has God rebuke Job’s carping friends. “They don’t see the whole picture. It’s not that good things happen to good people. That view of the world is childish,” the author seems to say, “but he does not pretend to provide an answer.”
In the end, God restores Job’s fortunes, rewarding him for his fidelity. Job gets back his flocks, his health (the Bible says he lives to be 140) and even new sons and daughters in his old age.
But what about the children of Job who die before the first chapter of the book ends?
“I often ask my class,” Ullucci says, “where’s justice for them?”
Like Job, we are asked to have faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.