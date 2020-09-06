Usually there’s not a space to be had.
The MBTA parking lot which stretches from South Main to the railroad bridge over Olive Street is typically full to overflowing on a midweek afternoon.
But on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., there were just 55 cars in a 780-car lot with a warm and humid cloud-covered day enveloping the city as the final days of summer sadly dripped away.
It’s been that way for months, ever since coronavirus hit sending the state’s economy into a downward spiral and workers into the unemployment lines.
Others began working from home to stave off infection.
There’s no way to tell how many of those spaces were once occupied by people now working from home and how many were occupied by those who don’t have jobs now.
But the numbers are high on both sides and signal a situation far different on this Labor Day than the last.
In July there were 602,100 unemployed workers in Massachusetts, which comes to 16.2 percent.
In July of 2019 it was 3.1 percent.
That 16.2 percent is down from 17.7 percent in June, but it’s still the worst in the nation ranked 51.
Attleboro is hurting at 16.7 percent, while the 10-town Sun Chronicle area is at 15 percent ,with 16,553 of its 110,291 workers without a job.
Utah by contrast had the lowest unemployment number at 4.5 percent and the nation as a whole sat at 10.2 percent, slowly improving from a devastating 14.7 percent in April, which was recorded two months after the 3.5 percent registered in February just before coronavirus swept over the land.
So on this Labor Day, which became a federal holiday in 1894, a day on which the achievements of American workers are meant to be celebrated, many American workers don’t have a job, making it tough to celebrate anything.
Many workers have the day off, but unfortunately, many workers have had too many days off.
Election
While some workers have no jobs and others have had their work hours reduced, some others have had theirs increased due to coronavirus.
For example, the state’s primary last week forced election workers into long hours.
Many like Cheryl Perry, the election administrator in Attleboro, or Laura Schwall, the town clerk in Rehoboth, are on salary and don’t see overtime pay for the many extra hours they worked.
State primaries typically are low turnout events even in presidential election years.
But this year coronavirus turned things upside down.
In an effort to quell the fears of people and prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state authorized the use of mail-in ballots.
That along with an intense primary contest between Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Joseph Kennedy III created a record turnout in Attleboro.
The usual turnout was doubled and at least half of the total 9,142 ballots cast, or 4,627 ballots, were mailed in.
All told, there were nearly 7,000 mail-in ballot requests, which meant that the election office had to mail out 7,000 ballots.
And then when they started coming in they had to be opened and properly tabulated in a multi-step procedure.
Sending them out is only one step and that was time-consuming enough.
That’s a lot of extra work caused solely by coronavirus.
“There’s a lot to each ballot,” Perry said. “I can’t compare this to anything in my recollection.”
Typically a state primary has about 200 absentee ballot requests. But the mail-in numbers exploded beyond that.
“We had 7,000 more pieces of paper to deal with,” Leslie Veiga, Perry’s assistant said.
She does get overtime pay. At least 20 hours a week were added to her usual 35 hours.
“We worked so much we can’t remember how much we worked,” Veiga joked — or not.
The duo worked multiple Saturdays and Sundays.
Work week
Schwall in Rehoboth recently told a reporter she put in more than 80 hours in at least one week preparing for the primary.
Those kind of numbers hearken back to a day when long hours were typical for workers in general.
In 1890 there was a 60-hour week for factory workers and a 50-hour week for construction workers.
Six days a week, 10 hours a day was common, according to information found at eh.net the site of the Economic History Association.
It was not until after World War II that the 40-hour work week became entrenched in American society and now for many that has slipped to a 35-hour week, especially for government and some office workers.
But election workers are not the only ones working more in the wake of the pandemic.
So are some truck drivers like John Coyne who works for Frito Lay.
Coyne was busy off-loading boxes of potato chips and other tasty snacks at Food Market USA at the corner of Park and Pine streets on Thursday when asked about his schedule.
He drives a route that takes him through Attleboro, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Pawtucket, East Providence and other Rhode Island stops.
“People are buying food like there’s no tomorrow,” he said, not pausing while sorting his products and loading his two-wheeler. “It’s been insane. It’s comfort food for a lot of people.”
Before the pandemic he’d work as many as 45 hours a week.
Since the pandemic, his hours have jumped up to 53-55 a week over a five-day schedule.
The company treats him well and he loves the job he’s been doing for 19 years, he said. But it’s definitely a unique time, Coyne said.
When makes his stops he’s often confronted by empty shelves.
The products he delivers are being scooped up and consumed at a high rate.
“I could probably stay out here night and day (filling shelves) but I’d be dead if I did that,” he joked.
Coyne described the products he delivers as “comfort food” for a lot of stressed out people.
And there’s certainly been a need for comfort with 121,546 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus and 9,077 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts as of Thursday.
There’s a lot of worry and a lot of sadness.
He said the pandemic has been good for business, but he’d prefer it be good for other reasons.
It’s been devastating for thousands of families, he said.
“We’ve lost enough loved ones,” Coyne said.
Health care
And then there are the health care workers.
In this case, public health nurses.
North Attleboro’s public health nurse AnneMarie Fleming said it was common for her to work up to 60 hours a week during the height of the pandemic in March, April and May.
Even now she’s still working as many at 10 hours a week extra every week, putting her at around 50.
The cases continue to pile up.
The total is up to 450 in North Attleboro, but fortunately the number of deaths are stagnant, holding steady at 28 for a couple of weeks.
And on another positive note, Fleming said as many 75 percent of new cases are old infections.
They come from people who recently had a blood test to see if they have the disease, but discover instead that they had it some time ago but are free of it now as evidenced by the anti-bodies in their blood.
Fleming’s current hours would be much longer if it weren’t for a grant the town got to hire two part-time nurses as part of its response to the coronavirus emergency.
One works 20 hours a week and another works from six to 16 depending on the need.
At one point, Fleming had as many at 11 public school nurses working full-time on contact tracing, a procedure which tracks the personal contacts of those with coronavirus in an attempt to contain the disease.
Now those nurses are hard at work on another job, she said.
“They are working non-stop on school re-opening plans so teachers and students can come back safely,” Fleming said.
And back in Attleboro at Park Street Pizza, owner Ashraf Shenouda was hard at work as he usually is.
He mans the shop mostly alone nowadays.
He once had a cook which allowed him to take some time off during the long days all owners of small businesses experience.
But at some point his cook left and he hasn’t been able to hire another.
He speculates it may have had something to do with the enhanced unemployment benefits that were paid to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
They got $600 a week on top of the usual unemployment payment.
Some people made more money by not working than working.
When asked if he’s working more hours, Shenouda’s answer was emphatic.
“For sure — yes,” he said.
His business, along with all food establishments suffered when the pandemic hit, but it’s getting better, he said.
And it should.
Pizza is a well-known comfort food.
It delights the taste buds and fills the stomach, but unfortunately it doesn’t fill parking lots with workers.
That’s something that will take time.
