When Jack Campbell thinks of Thanksgiving, he thinks of people gathering as one.
For the past three years, that gathering has expanded beyond his immediate or even extended family to include eclectic strangers at the annual Thanksgiving dinner he helps put on with the Norfolk Lions at the Norfolk Grange.
The dinner came about after the group recognized a significant gap in charity during the season of giving. While they had long admired the work of other community groups who offered takeaway and sit-down Thanksgiving dinners in Norfolk a few days before the holiday, they had a hard time finding one the day of.
“When I think of Thanksgiving, obviously the meal is important,” Campbell said. “There is tradition in what you serve: Turkey, dressing, potatoes and stuffing. It’s something we all enjoy as Americans. But what I really see as the main point of the holiday is having a place to sit down and enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner with others.
“This is about providing the social aspect of togetherness for folks who don’t have family here to fill in that gap. There’s something to say for some person who is unable to gather with family or doesn’t have a home, that we can replicate something you were able to do in the past or something you’d like to do in the future.”
But this year, that gathering of community won’t be possible.
At least, not in the same way.
The coronavirus pandemic, amid rising cases, has restricted Thanksgiving dinners even on a personal level, with a statewide mandate prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people.
For some families, that decision is disappointing, but manageable. While extended families may not be able to gather, Thanksgiving dinners with immediate family can still go on. But what about those with nowhere to go?
State and federal officials have long advised Americans to keep their social circles small and personal to keep the potential spread of the virus known and low. So gathering with strangers this year was out of the question.
The Norfolk Lions and the Norfolk Grange will still put on Thanksgiving, but this year it will be to-go. It’s a strange feeling at conflict with their original mission.
“The most important reason we do it is the biggest thing we’re losing this year,” Campbell, the club’s secretary, said.
But for him, it’s important.
The first year, their event drew a meager crowd of just eight.
Yet, Campbell said once he volunteered that year, he knew he always would. There was something about giving to a person who would otherwise go without that touched him.
His family now helps out, including his son, who in years past would first play in the traditional high school football game on Thanksgiving Day. Immediately after, he’d come down to the Grange, take off his pads, wash his hands and start serving alongside his sisters, Campbell said.
The second year, the club’s guests doubled to 15. And last year, their numbers rose again to about 25. Outreach suggests they’ll get about the same this year, but they hope for more – even if it’s just one or two additional friendly faces.
“It’s not what you think,” Campbell said. “It’s not just seniors. It’s not just veterans. It’s not just the homeless. We’ve had families with kids. We’ve had folks walk off the street or who don’t live in the area. It’s a wide range of folks.”
And the need this year may be more than ever.
The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley said with ongoing economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, they believe the number of Massachusetts households experiencing food insecurity has jumped from 8% last year to over 18% this year.
The pandemic shuttered many workplaces, driving record high unemployment rates and reduced hours for many.
The United Way typically runs a Thanksgiving project providing families in need with a basket of non-perishable Thanksgiving staples. Last year they fed 11,000 families statewide.
This year, they’ll serve 15,000 families and have expanded to the Greater Attleboro and Taunton region for the first time through a partnership with the Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative, the Hockomock Area YMCA and the Attleboro YMCA.
The addition was driven by information from local food pantries showing high need in the area, United Way’s Vice President of Engagement Dahlia Cox said. Attleboro is now their largest site, with 2,600 families in need.
“The pandemic has impacted family budgets, and a lot of times, that means food,” Cox said. “For families who are living paycheck to paycheck at best, to put an additional meal on the table — especially one that’s not cheap to do on a tight budget — they really have to make sacrifices. This allows families to be together and takes the burden off folks.”
Because the pandemic also interrupted the ability to gather and assemble the Thanksgiving baskets — usually a 1,000 volunteer week-long effort — the United Way shifted to a grocery gift card distribution this year. Sign-ups to receive assistance this year are full, but families looking for support next year are encouraged to contact the United Way in August.
Cox said with many organizations unable to do Thanksgiving dinners this year because of the pandemic, their mission was even more urgent.
Nicky’s Restaurant in Wrentham is one of those groups.
Thanksgiving is a family tradition for the restaurant.
Michael Scouras has put on a free Thanksgiving dinner for local senior citizens for at least 20 years, stemming from a tradition his father started many years before he passed the family restaurant onto his sons.
For them, it was always a way to give back to the people who make up a huge part of their business — even if for a single day.
And it sticks with the community. He gets thank you cards for weeks after, and families of senior citizens will often stop by to tell him how much they appreciate the event.
But this year, it’s just not feasible.
Scouras said vendors who donate food for the event, which typically feeds 200 seniors, backed out early this summer. With senior centers closed, there was no way to coordinate sign-ups and transportation.
He would have to do four sittings — instead of the usual two — to accommodate coronavirus distancing regulations. And even then, he worried about bringing senior citizens, a high-risk population for coronavirus complications, into a restaurant.
And, like many other restaurants that faced coronavirus shutdowns and reduced traffic, it’s been a trying year.
“What we’ve had to go through just to survive,” he said. “A lot of restaurants are barely hanging on. I wish we could’ve done it but it’s just not feasible. But when we can do it safely again, we will. I love to do that stuff. This isn’t like we’ll just take a year off and never do it again.”
Other local groups who have pivoted from their usual sit-down dinners to take-out only said the same thing: This is temporary.
For them, Thanksgiving is also a community tradition.
And the ones who do the giving feel it as much as those receiving.
Jim Precourt of the Attleboro Family Moose Center has volunteered on Thanksgiving for 17 years, from the very start.
He remembers their very first dinner: The cooks all individually cooked their turkeys at home and brought them in, one by one, before a system was developed and all of the cooking was finally done on site.
The group, made up of the Moose Lodge 463 and the Women of the Moose Chapter 974, made about 300 meal deliveries around the city yearly on top of feeding another 200 guests indoors.
Precourt said they fed the homeless, people down on their luck and even visitors from out of town staying at hotels. They get a lot of regulars. This year, it’s delivery only.
“I’m disappointed they’re not going to have any place to go,” he said. “That’s kind of what I’ll miss this year. Even though you only see them once a year, you also recognize them and know them — maybe not by name – but you know their face.”
And it brings forward the sense of family celebrated in the holiday.
“Our family, they wait for us to get done at the lodge and then we go home and have our dinner with our family,” Precourt said. “But I think we brought it out – a sense of family – to the people who do come in. It’s family dinner for them. And for us, it’s giving. When the pilgrims arrived, the Indians gave them a way of life to survive. That’s what we’re doing, too. We’re giving to the community. That’s at our core, that’s our mission.”
And that sense of family reverberates throughout the volunteers, too.
For Precourt, he always keeps the memory of one core member in mind that day.
Paulo Rodrigues was the group’s first Thanksgiving chef, volunteering for nearly 10 years before he died of cancer at 44 in 2013. The following Thanksgiving, the group dedicated their dinner to him – including a portrait of Rodrigues sketched onto the paper tablecloth at the beginning of the serving line. It captured his smile perfectly.
That memory keeps Precourt going, year after year.
“We’re all Moose members, that’s what gets us started on this,” he said. “But like a family, we argue and we want to get things done our own way. But when we finally get started, it all works out. I remember that day every year. When I get tired of it, it just reminds me that he was very instrumental to this project.”
The same sentiment drives Randy Pickus back to the Congregational Church of Mansfield every year, and especially this one.
The Friends of the Elderly group she co-chairs with David Anastasi typically serves a family-style dinner for about 60 local residents at the church, going out of their way to do deliveries for those who can’t attend or picking up those who need a ride.
“It’s kind of like getting together with family again,” she said.
She watches the kids of regular volunteers grow up and gets to know the regular guests. She’s worried about a few of them this year — especially the elderly, who have been largely isolated throughout the pandemic anyways.
One regular called to request a delivered meal — this time, just one. His mother died earlier this year. A few others called to say they lost their husbands this year, too.
“It’s his first Thanksgiving without his mom, and he has to be alone,” Pickus said.
It reinforced her decision to still put on the dinner — albeit using a drive-thru pickup at the church.
“I don’t know that we can replicate that (sense of community) this year, but it’s about being able to still give these people a nice meal,” she said. “To show them that the community cares about them — Covid or no Covid. The community still cares. It’s definitely a labor of love.”
It all comes back to the meaning of Thanksgiving for Campbell.
Although they can’t gather in person, they can gather in spirit.
“For me, this is about still being able to provide the tradition of Thanksgiving,” Campbell said. “For the folks who don’t have someplace else to go, to know they’re not forgotten. I want them to know that we’re still there.
“The apple pie might be messy in a to-go box, and the turkey might not be as hot, but we’re still there. That, to me, is more important than how the turkey tastes – and let me tell you, it tastes good.”
