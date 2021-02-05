People 75 and older who have difficulty scheduling a vaccination appointment online can dial 2-1-1 to get help from the Massachusetts Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
The special help line opened at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Individuals can call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts to get help during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Due to the high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply it may take weeks to secure an available appointment.
The help line is available in English and Spanish, and there are translators available to support residents in approximately 100 other languages, according to a news release from the Mass Municipal Association.
Individuals age 75 and older will be able to speak to a representative live on the phone who will assist them with scheduling an appointment through the state’s online system.
These representatives have the same access to appointments as on the public website. It will not give individuals access to additional appointments.
If no appointments are available, callers will have the option to be placed on a call back list for the mass vaccination sites.
The caller will receive a call back when an appointment becomes available for them at a mass vaccination site.
The list will be called on a first-come, first-served basis.
The line is currently only for individuals ages 75 and older who cannot use or have difficulty accessing the internet and are unable to schedule an appointment through the online platforms. It is only able to support individuals with scheduling an appointment. Representatives are not able to answer general questions about COVID-19 or provide individual health care advice.
The quickest and easiest way to schedule a vaccine appointment or check availability is to use the online system at mass.gov/covidvaccine.
