An additional 600 people became fully vaccinated for coronavirus in The Sun Chronicle area in the week ending Dec. 2 but 40 percent, or 242 of those, were children from the age of five through the age of 11.
If those 242 are discounted, the number of those from age 12 and up who became fully vaccinated was 358 which is likely the lowest number ever and definitely the lowest number in four months.
The vaccination numbers come as the world waits to hear just how contagious and severe the new Omicron variant will become. More and more cases of Omicron, a more aggressive variant first discovered in South Africa, are being reported worldwide. Massachusetts reported its first case of Omicron COVID over the weekend and both Britain and Denmark on Sunday reported steep increases in the number of Omicron.
Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States as of Saturday were up 19% with 108,462 new cases being reported, according to the CDC. New deaths from the virus were up 5% in the United States, with 1,179 new COVID deaths for the week ending Dec. 4.
Worldwide, cases are also up 15%, with 614,534 new cases being reported but deaths were down by 2% with 7,332 being reported for the week ending Dec. 4.
Locally, the 358 fully vaccinated number was 44 lower than the week ending Nov. 25 when 402 additional people became fully vaccinated and children from the age of five through the age of 11 had not had their second shots.
As of Dec. 2, there were 4,134 children from the age of five through 11 who had received their initial shots and 3,891 who had not yet had the second shot, so those numbers will be going up over the next few weeks.
The age group with the greatest percentage of its members fully vaccinated is that from 65 through 74, at 91 percent.
Those 75 and up are at 90 percent.
Those from 12 to 15 are at the lowest percentage, 63.02, but they have not been eligible as long as most of the others.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control approved vaccines for them in May.
Those from five to 11 only became eligible in November and currently have just, 243 or 1.55 percent of their group full vaccinated.
All told, 128,896 or 65 percent of the 10-community Sun Chronicle area’s population of 198,294 have become fully vaccinated.
Statewide the number of fully vaccinated people is 4,883,161 or 70.11 percent as of Dec. 2.
In the week ending Dec. 2, the area gained 600 fully vaccinated people which was an increase of 0.31 percent of three-tenths of one percent of its population.
Statewide there was an increase of 41,958 fully vaccinated people from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2 which is a 0.59 percent increase or almost six-tenths of one percent of its population.
Wrentham leads all area communities with 78.71 percent of its residents fully vaccinated and is one of four communities over 70 percent.
The others are Mansfield, at 72 percent; Foxboro at 71 percent and Plainville at 70 percent.
Rehoboth and Seekonk are the lowest at 53 percent each.
If the 20,734 residents in The Sun Chronicle area who have contracted coronavirus and survived are added to the 128,896 fully vaccinated individuals, it brings the total of those with some level of immunity to 149,630, or about 75.45 percent for the area.
That percentage is actually somewhat lower because some of those who were vaccinated have contracted the disease.
And if the 846,203 Massachusetts residents who have contracted the disease and survived are added to the 4,883,161 who are fully vaccinated, the number of those with immunity at some level is 5,729,564 or about 82 percent.
Again that percentage is somewhat lower because some of those persons who were fully vaccinated contracted the disease.
Nationally, the United States has almost 200 million people fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.