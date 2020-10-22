Attleboro remained in the coronavirus red zone this week, and two towns in The Sun Chronicle area — Wrentham and Seekonk — joined it.
Last week, Attleboro recorded a daily average of 12.7 new COVID cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.
This week, that number went down to 12, but it was still high enough to keep the city in the state’s red zone, the highest of four color-coded categories.
The percentage of Attleboro’s positive tests also declined from 2.84 to 2.65.
At Sturdy Memorial Hospital, the patient census seems to reflect the decline, according to numbers provided by the state Department of Public Health.
While all patients may not be from Attleboro, the average number of coronavirus patients per day at the hospital went from 25 for the week ending Oct. 14 to 17 for the week ending Oct. 21.
The improvements are small but are going in the right direction.
In the remainder of the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area, the news overall was worse.
For the first time, three of the communities are in the red zone.
Seekonk found itself there for the first time, slipping from the yellow zone, while Wrentham found itself there for a second time after a three-week hiatus in the yellow and green zones.
Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said the first red zone designation resulted from a cluster of cases in a nursing home.
This time, the designation likely comes from a general spread of the virus in the community, he said in a press release.
Meanwhile, Mansfield found itself on the edge of the red zone, recording a 7.9 daily case average.
There are now six Sun Chronicle communities in the yellow zone: Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth. One, Norfolk, is in the gray zone, the lowest incidence of the disease.
Any community recording a number over eight is in the red. Communities in the yellow zone register numbers from four to eight.
Communities in the green zone average fewer than four cases per day and communities in the gray zone have recorded less than four total cases over a 14-day period.
