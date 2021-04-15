Mansfield escaped the state’s coronavirus red zone this week while three other towns in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk — remain stuck in it.
The red zone indicates the highest rate of COVID infection while the yellow is the second highest of the four categories.
It was the fourth consecutive week for Plainville being in the red, the third for Seekonk and the second for Rehoboth.
The other six communities in the area — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Norton, Wrentham and Norfolk — are all in the yellow zone.
Cases increased by 369 for the week ending April 15, which is seven fewer than the 376 recorded for the week ending April 8.
That’s a reduction of 1.8 percent.
All told, the area has recorded 15,509 cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The communities were not polled by the state for new deaths, but the most recent total is 270, which is a death percentage of 1.74. That’s about a point lower than the state’s 2.73.
The average incidence rate, which is the average number of cases per day over a 14-day period per 100,000 people, also declined from 31.7 to 26.9 in the area.
Nine of the 10 communities recorded a decline in the incidence rate.
Rehoboth was the only community in which the rate went up.
And the average positive test percentage dropped from 4.79 percent to 4.36 percent.
Eight of the 10 communities recorded decreases in the positive test percentage.
Norton and Rehoboth recorded increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.