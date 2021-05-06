Three area communities have risen to the coronavirus green zone, the third best of the state’s four color-coded categories, and one, Rehoboth, is in the gray zone, the best place to be.
Mansfield, Norfolk and Plainville went green in the state’s latest update on coronavirus numbers.
The remaining six communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — Attleboro, Foxboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Seekonk and Wrentham — are all in the second-worst yellow zone.
All have been out of the worst zone, red, for two consecutive weeks.
Mansfield and Plainville climbed out of the yellow and into the green this week as key numbers continued to improve.
The overall incidence rate of coronavirus for the 10 communities declined for the fourth consecutive week.
The average incidence rate for the week ending May 6 was 11.3 cases over a 14-day period per 100,000 population.
That’s down from an average of 14.9 cases for the week ending April 28.
For the week ending April 8 it was at 31.7.
That’s a drop of 64 percent.
Another key number is the positive test percentage. That fell to 2.15 percent for the area in the week ending May 6.
That’s also the fourth consecutive week of decline.
For the week ending April 8 the number was 4.79 percent. That’s a drop of 55 percent.
One number did not go down, but did hold steady.
New cases came in at 179 for the week ending May 6, which is two more than the week ending April 28.
For the week ending April 8 the number of new cases was 376, which means the number this week represents a 52 percent decline.
Statewide the number of cases is trending lower so far this week.
After five days the average number of new cases per day is 755.
Last week the average number of new cases per day was 1,095 over a seven-day period. That represents a 31 percent reduction as of Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths increased from 275 to 288 for the area. The increase of 13 came in the Attleboro number.
However, that number represents a correction in numbers provided by the state over time, not a sudden spike in deaths, according to Attleboro Health Nurse Jacquie O’Brien.
The number of Attleboro deaths in April was three.
The area’s death rate is 1.78 percent with the 288 deaths and 16,131 cases.
By contrast the statewide death rate is 2.66 percent with 17,311 confirmed deaths and 650,859 confirmed cases as of Thursday.
