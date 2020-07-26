Three Attleboro area communities are receiving part of a regional $594,000 federal grant intended to help local small businesses and food pantries that have been financially impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wrentham, Foxboro and Franklin are among six communities earmarked for the grant that will provide $540,000 for local businesses and $54,000 for food pantries.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is funding the special Community Development Block Grant program to assist communities in their work to provide vital services to low-income residents and small businesses affected by the virus outbreak.
“This pandemic has hit our small businesses and local services particularly hard, and we are grateful for receiving these funds to be able to help in any way we can,” Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “Even though some businesses are starting to re-open and things are slowly returning to normal, the effects of COVID-19 will be felt for quite some time and any assistance we are able to provide can make a big difference.”
The other communities involved in the local grant are Walpole, Medfield and Bellingham, the latter which spearheaded the grant application. All communities will receive an equal share of the grant.
The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development is preparing grant agreements for 39 lead communities, which represent more than 120 communities across the state.
Income-qualified businesses, with five employees or fewer, may be eligible to receive grants up to $10,000 to help offset costs incurred by COVID-19. Funds may be used for rent, payroll and other eligible business costs.
“These funds will provide a much-needed boost to businesses in each of the six towns, and there has already been some interest shown from business owners in Wrentham,” Wrentham Director of Planning & Economic Development Rachel Benson said. “We encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible for funding to fill out the online form and we will submit their name to the state for consideration.”
Eligible businesses must be currently operating and in existence since Jan. 1, 2019. The business must have a physical location in the town and cannot be in a category prohibited by the grant including real estate sales or rental firms, chain stores or businesses, and cannabis, liquor or firearms/weapons businesses.
Businesses must document their losses due to COVID-19 and show no other financial resources have paid these costs.
