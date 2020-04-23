NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Three candidates who hope to replace longtime state Rep. Betty Poirier have filed their nomination papers with the state and will be on the ballot in the fall.
Town council members Michael Lennox, 49, a Republican, and Democrat Adam Scanlon, 23, both say they collected well over the required 75 signatures of registered voters, as did former selectman Patrick Reynolds, 24, another Democrat. Scanlon and Reynolds will face off in a primary for the Democratic nomination on Sept. 1.
As of Thursday afternoon, according to Patricia Dolan, administrative secretary of the town election commission, Lennox, Scanlon and Reynolds were the only candidates to file for the state representative seat since Poirier, R-North Attleboro, announced in late March she would not seek an 11th term.
Her district covers all of North Attleboro and some parts of Attleboro and Mansfield.
The deadline to file nomination papers with the election commission, recently extended by the state's Supreme Judicial Court, is May 5.
All three candidates said running for office in a time of social distancing will be a challenge.
"It's a very unique time to be involved in a campaign," Reynolds said. "I'm looking forward to meeting people in the district. Unfortunately I won't be able to do it in person."
Reynolds said the coronavirus pandemic will be an issue he will address.
"There will be a lot less tolerance for people who throw mud at one another. It's no secret the pandemic will be the number one thing. My main focus is how we will rebuild our community," he said.
Like Reynolds, Lennox said social media will play a large role in his election efforts.
"The new normal is going to be interesting," he said. "We will get out and canvas the community, but we are not going to be shaking hands. We want to hear what the district's expectations are."
Lennox said his campaign made an effort to file names with the secretary of state' office in Boston Thusday, well before the deadline.
"I felt it was important for me and my team to get it accomplished to show the hard work we can put into this project," he said.
Scanlon acknowledged "the situation is very fluid right now and the numbers are changing every day with different sources saying when thing will be able to stabilize."
"Our strategy will be use use social media, networking tools like phone banks and mailers to try to connect with as many people as possible," he said.
The Democratic candidates, Scanlon and Reynolds, both said they would be open to a debate -- the kind traditionally organized by North TV cable -- before the September primary.
