Three more Bristol County Jail staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total 11, the county Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Currently, six staff members are away from the facility recovering from COVID-19. Four others have fully recovered and returned to duty, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
"Each of our team members who has tested positive for COVID-19 has either recovered or is expected to be fine," Hodgson said in a statement.
No inmates in a Bristol County corrections facility have tested positive for the highly-contagious virus.
Fifteen prisoners, some symptomatic and some in close proximity to symptomatic individuals, have tested negative, according to the sheriff's office.
In the most recent cases among staff, a corrections officer who felt ill went home sick on Sunday. He was notified of a positive test last Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
The second is a lieutenant who was last at the facility on Monday last week. She began feeling ill during her time off the following two days and took a test. She was notified of a positive test last Friday.
The third is a corrections officer who was last at the facility on Tuesday of last week. He was off the following two days and was ill. He took a test last Saturday and was notified he was positive the following day.
Over the past month, the sheriff has said he has instituted many protocols to protect inmates and staff from the coronavirus and has been criticized by prisoner advocates for his policies.
