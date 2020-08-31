Kristen Nicholson has spent the entire pandemic doing other people’s shopping. She is an independent personal shopper for hire (her service, One More Thing Deliveries, is available through the Dumpling app.) The Foxboro resident shared three insights regarding product shortages amid the pandemic:
Grocery workers don’t know when an item will be back in stock: Store clerks only know when a new truck will come in — but not necessarily what’s on it. “For the most part, they order everything they need, but they don’t know what they’re going to receive,” Nicholson said. “So they can tell you a truck is coming on Tuesday, but they don’t know what’s going to come on it.”
Online shoppers struggle with the same shortages you do: Many people wrongly blame those who use online services such as Instacart, for shortages, feeling they get priority on certain goods. But, for most companies she’s familiar with, online orders using a delivery service or for easy pickup get sent to shoppers. They get their car, drive to the store and pick items off the shelf, just like you do. And those shoppers see the same shortages. “It’s not held in the back or pulled by employees for online orders,” Nicholson said. “It’s just not there.”
Flexibility is key to success: At the beginning of the pandemic, many people were particular in their preferences for certain items, Nicholson said. Specialty items like soy milk, vegan and vegetarian options and gluten-free items are especially difficult to find — putting those with dietary restrictions and food allergies at most risk. She suggests those without restrictions keep an open mind for their grocery list. “They’ll be able to get more of what they want if they’re flexible in terms of brands or flavors,” Nicholson said. “This is really what we’re dealing with right now and I don’t think it’s going away anytime soon.”
