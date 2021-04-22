Three area towns remain in the state’s coronavirus red zone, but their overall numbers are going down.
Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk are still in the red zone, indicating the highest infection rate among the state’s four color-coded categories. However, their new case numbers went down from the week ending April 15.
In addition, their positive test percentages all declined as did their incidence rates.
All of those numbers also declined for Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norfolk, Norton and Wrentham.
They remained in the state’s second-highest, yellow zone.
Attleboro, which is also in the yellow zone, was the only community in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area that showed a slight increase in cases. It jumped from 91 to 96 and the positive test percentage went from 4.64 percent to 4.77 percent.
Attleboro recorded a slight decline in the incidence rate, which is the average number of new daily cases over a 14-day period per 100,000 people. It fell from 27.6 to 26.6.
The area as a whole recorded 103 fewer cases, dropping from 369 in the week ending April 15 to 266 for the week ending April 22, a 28 percent reduction.
The area’s positive test percentage dropped from an average of 4.36 percent to an average of 3.69 percent.
And the incidence rate also fell from 26.9 new cases per day to 21.8 new cases per day.
With eight of 10 communities reporting, there were two additional deaths, bringing the area’s death toll to 272.
With a total of 15,775 cases, that works out to a 1.72 percent death percentage.
Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases as of April 22 was 636,467 and the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths was 17,168.
Those numbers equal a death percentage of 2.69 percent.
