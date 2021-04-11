A few days after she tested positive for coronavirus last January, an ambulance pulled up outside Pat Dolan’s Sunset Acres mobile home.
It didn’t arrive with all of the “bells and whistles” — no flashing lights or sirens — and it wasn’t there to take Dolan to the hospital.
Instead, an EMT donned in personal protective equipment came to check her vitals and connect Dolan with a doctor at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for a telehealth visit.
The hospital kick-started the program, Mobile Integrated Health, in April of 2020 in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic that left many patients isolated and worried about their health.
Laurine Thornton, an emergency medicine specialist with Sturdy and the program’s director, said it allowed hospital physicians to assess, monitor and treat some patients from home during a time when the hospital was filled to capacity with severe coronavirus cases.
The Plainville Fire Department was the first area community to partner with the program through the Bristol North EMS consortium and the hospital, with paramedics volunteering to take on the visits when they were off duty.
Thornton said Sturdy secured funding to pay the paramedics, but the first two crews she worked with offered their services for free.
“I feel so proud that I got to work with such great people on this,” she said.
Eventually, the program expanded to include Rehoboth, Norton, Foxboro, Mansfield and Seekonk.
Thornton said doctors realized patients infected with COVID-19 would not be able to detect low oxygen saturation levels that developed with severe infections on their own. By having a paramedic take a patient’s vitals at home, doctors could evaluate whether a patient could manage their own care or if they required hospitalization.
Paramedics could also provide IV fluids or medication for wheezing or nausea, assess cardiac issues through an EKG, test other household members for coronavirus and answer questions about the virus and recovery. In November, they were even able to administer antibody treatments used to treat the virus to some patients at home.
And it provided direct access to health care at a time when many infected coronavirus patients were not allowed to be seen in person in their primary physician’s office.
Without these services, many of those patients would have required hospitalization away from their emotional support systems, Thornton said.
Patients were billed through their health insurance for a telehealth visit, or provided the service for free if they were uninsured.
Thornton said the paramedics who worked with the program became “experts” in the disease and sacrificed their time and safety to provide comfort to others.
In all, they provided more than 150 home visits.
“COVID has been an adventure, but this was a huge benefit that came out of it,” she said.
The hospital received an emergency authorization from the state to continue the program through the end of the pandemic, but Thornton said she realized it can benefit patients with other chronic illnesses who need their vitals checked regularly and hopes to expand the program on a permanent basis.
For Dolan, it was a lifesaver, even just for the comfort it provided.
She moved to Plainville the summer before and lives alone.
Her age, 64, and previous bouts of pneumonia and other respiratory complications from a history of smoking put her at high-risk of complications from coronavirus.
And when Plainville’s town nurse called Dolan to conduct contact tracing, she asked whether Dolan had been able to see her primary doctor. She didn’t have one.
Her fear seeped into their phone call.
“I didn’t feel too bad, but I didn’t want to,” Dolan said of her symptoms. “I was very nervous about it because you heard so many things with respiratory issues, and I didn’t want to deal with that.”
The nurse offered to set up a visit through the Mobile Integrated Health program. Dolan was surprised at how simple it all was.
An EMT scheduled an appointment, listened to her lungs and checked the oxygen in her blood through a pulse oximeter, and talked through her vitals with a doctor from Sturdy.
Most of all, they reassured Dolan that things looked OK, and if anything changed, she could call them back for more support.
“It was good because I was quite nervous,” she said. “Sure, I had my daughter calling and checking up on me. But it wasn’t like she could come out here. I was envisioning the things you read in the paper, that I would wake up in the middle of the night gasping for breath. It was a fear. I’ve been through respiratory problems before. I was so afraid of it getting into my lungs.”
When a second pre-scheduled visit a few days later revealed some mucus in her lungs, the doctor prescribed an inhaler through the EMT and ordered one more visit, a few days later — just to be sure Dolan didn’t get worse.
In all, she had three visits over the course of about a week.
And then things were OK.
And doctors moved on to treat the next patient in a pandemic that has killed thousands locally, and millions worldwide.
