It’s been seven weeks since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved vaccines for children from 6 months to 4 years old.
The date was June 18 and vaccinations began on Monday of the next week nationwide.
Since then, 109 out of the 10,114 youngsters in that age group who live in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area have become fully vaccinated.
That’s just over 1%.
Meanwhile, a total of 996 children, or 9.84%, have gotten the initial dose.
Youngsters who got the Moderna vaccine have to wait four to eight weeks for the second dose, which completes the series unless they are severely immuno-compromised and qualify for a third dose.
Those taking the Pfizer vaccine have to wait three to eight weeks
for the second dose and another eight weeks for a third dose before becoming fully vaccinated.
In the week ending July 28, the state’s Department of Health reported that 231 youngsters were fully vaccinated, which equals 2.28%.
However, that turned out to be incorrect and the numbers were changed in the week ending Aug. 4 to 109.
Here are the numbers for each community. The fully vaccinated number is followed by the percent of youngsters the number represents.
Attleboro: 40, 1.49%
Foxboro: 9, 0.95%
Mansfield: 13, 1.08%
Norfolk: 8, 1.31%
North Attleboro: 9, 0.56%
Norton: 10, 1.16%
Plainville: 2, 0.41%
Rehoboth: 1, 0.19%
Seekonk: 7, 1.09%
Wrentham: 10, 1.70%
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County, medium in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the area since July 28 — 214, a decrease of 16, or 6.95%, from the 230 in the week ending July 28.
Percentage of positive tests for the area — 8.35%, up 0.37 points from the 7.98% recorded on July 28.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.76%
That percentage is down 0.02 points from 70.78% due to a state correction.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 40.45%, up 0.14 points from 40.31% recorded in the week ending July 28.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — 11.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — 9.09%. Ten are vaccinated, one is not.
Number of deaths in the area since the week ending July 28. No poll taken for the week ending Aug. 4. There have been at least 391 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.90% of the 43,217 cases recorded in the 10 communities.
The current average age of death statewide is 77.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
Seven counties — Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk — have medium levels of transmission.
Seven counties — Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester — have low levels of transmission.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Percentage of positive tests statewide — 8.13%, up 0.19 points from the 7.94% recorded in the week ending July 28.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 55 67.87
Norton 16 70.10
Rehoboth 14 59.72
Seekonk 21 52.16
Wrentham 9 80.33
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
