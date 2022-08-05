Covid Vax Clinic
Buy Now

Henry Kerrigan, 16 months old, is held by his father Mike as he gets his COVID vaccination July 16 at a clinic for kids under 5 at Sturdy Pediatrics Associates on North Main Street in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

It’s been seven weeks since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved vaccines for children from 6 months to 4 years old.

The date was June 18 and vaccinations began on Monday of the next week nationwide.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.