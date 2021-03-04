Last year,‘ the decision was made for them.
As the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools and took hold on the state, school officials were forced to cancel proms, postpone graduation ceremonies and hastily plan substitutes to celebrate the years-long accomplishments of their high school seniors.
Several area schools held car parades and drive-thru graduations for the Class of 2020, trying to make the best of an unprecedented situation.
But even as schools move closer to a full reopening a year into the pandemic, the threat of coronavirus remains and pandemic restrictions are still in effect, rendering the future of senior celebrations for the Class of 2021 unknown.
Several area principals said that while they hope to be able to go back to traditional celebrations like prom and graduation, they’re working hard to manage expectations and include students in planning back-up events more reflective of the pandemic times.
In North Attleboro, high school Principal Peter Haviland said students, staff and parent groups are already discussing potential alternatives, wanting to get ahead of a year that has proved anything but traditional.
Haviland said the district will survey the entire senior class for ideas and thoughts on what characteristics of senior events are most important to them, and work with class officers to plan accordingly.
He wants this year’s seniors to receive the same community recognition as last year, despite the pandemic fatigue that has settled in after a year of coronavirus.
“The Class of 2020 was subject to an unexpected spring,” Haviland said. “So there was interest to rally to provide them the best experience as possible. There was an energy behind it. This can’t be the forgotten class. We want to get ahead of it.”
Haviland said traditional events will still be the default, but he hopes that by involving students in the planning now, they will feel invested in whatever celebration decision eventually comes to be.
“Right now it’s just watch, listen and plan accordingly, and we’ll make a decision at the right time to avoid confusion while still managing expectations,” he said. “In North Attleboro, we have values and traditions we hand to every class. This year, while the values are still the same, the tradition might not be. But perhaps we also have the opportunity to create a new tradition for the years to come.”
Norton High School Principal Ethan Dolleman said the final decision around senior events will depend on the state’s guidance, which hasn’t yet been released.
In the meantime, his students and staff are also brainstorming alternatives while moving forward with some recognition introduced last year, like yard signs honoring each senior.
Mansfield High School Principal Mary Watkins said her staff is also prioritizing direct input through senior class meetings and discussions with class officers.
State guidance will play a big factor in what is allowed for any school district.
After a year that prohibited large gatherings, the state will allow indoor and outdoor stadiums and arenas to reopen with a strict 12% capacity limit starting March 22. It is also increasing the gathering limits for public event venues to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.
Last year, the state released separate graduation guidelines, approving outdoor ceremonies that were limited to immediate family members and graduates, masked and sitting 6 feet apart, and included contact-less diploma delivery.
But guidance for this year’s events remains unknown, and Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said it’s impossible to know exactly what the school can or cannot do until it is released.
“We can hope and plan accordingly, but we have to be able to adjust,” he said. “If there is a silver lining to this year, we do have the opportunity to look at what comparable schools have done and be able to beg, borrow and steal their ideas.”
This year’s celebration holds even more importance for Runey: His son is one of the 418 seniors graduating.
On Monday, Runey said he plans to present to the school committee a plan to solicit feedback from the senior class and their families on what this year’s events could look like — especially utilizing the district’s turf fields for potential outdoor activities.
In any case, he hopes one thing will remain true of the senior events: They will be a celebration.
“The drive-up ceremony last year was understandably met with hesitation,” he said. “It wasn’t wasn’t what people wanted. But the feedback was wonderful.
“I can’t imagine running our events as fully as in 2019, but they’re not going to be as draconian as last year either. The most important thing is these kids deserve to feel special. They deserve for us to make memories for them. Last year there wasn’t anything typical of what we did, but we still saw a tremendous amount of joy and happiness.”
