The newsroom of The Sun Chronicle in downtown Attleboro was dark as this story was written.
There’s was an outbreak of coronavirus among some workers at the paper and everyone was ordered to work from home.
While many of the newspaper’s employees began working from home shortly after the pandemic began in March, others kept to their desks.
But that’s over now, at least until Jan. 18 when perhaps health officials can tell how bad a post-holiday surge of the virus is, or will be.
Earlier in the year there were layoffs and hours cut as the economy crumbled in the wake of the virus which originated in Wuhan, China, in December of last year and then spread like wildfire throughout the world in a matter of months.
Like millions of other businesses, the newspaper became a victim of the virus.
And in some ways the disease made it harder to tell the story of the disease.
That coronavirus is the top news story of the year is no surprise.
It has dominated everything because it has affected everything: jobs, education, healthcare, politics, worship, sports and travel.
It’s created a world that isolates people behind computer screens at home and masks when they venture out to buy groceries or pick up a takeout order of food or, for some, when they go to work.
Empty parking lots abound, like the MBTA lot off South Main in Attleboro. It holds almost 800 vehicles and is typically overflowing with the cars of commuters to Boston.
There are seldom more than 100 cars there now, if that many.
There’s no aspect of society or daily life that coronavirus has not harmed, nor a person upon which it has not laid an evil hand.
Most affected are those who have lost loved ones.
That count is more than 1 million worldwide, according to the latest numbers published by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on Wednesday morning.
In fact, it’s well over a million — 1,792,786, to be exact.
In the United States the number is 338,656.
In Massachusetts it’s 12,218.
In The Sun Chronicle circulation area the number is at least 193.
And in Attleboro the number is 75.
Here are numbers for the other nine towns in The Sun Chronicle area: Foxboro, one; Mansfield, 20; North Attleboro, 29; Norfolk, two; Norton, 11; Plainville, six; Rehoboth, two; Seekonk, five and Wrentham, 42.
Each figure represents grieving families.
The numbers are probably higher. Some towns are forthcoming with information, some are not.
The number of cases is staggering as well.
Worldwide, it’s 83,083,787.
In the U.S., it’s 19,516,148.
In Massachusetts, the number is 346,423.
And in The Sun Chronicle area, it’s 7,566.
In Attleboro, the number is 2,173.
The rest of the 10-community area has recorded the following numbers, according to last week’s report from the state’s Department of Public Health.
Foxboro, 525; Mansfield, 697; North Attleboro, 990; Norfolk, 641; Norton, 658; Plainville, 256; Rehoboth, 461; Seekonk, 636; and Wrentham, 529.
By Thursday at 5 p.m. when the state issues its next report, all of those numbers will be higher.
Last week, eight of the 10 Sun Chronicle communities were in the coronavirus red zone, which represents the highest incidence of the virus, and two were on the verge of turning red.
Coronavirus is a disease that’s especially dangerous for those over the age of 60 and it gets more dangerous the older a person is.
As a result, it’s mostly the aging and old who’ve died.
In Massachusetts, 60 percent of all deaths occurred among nursing home residents.
The latest statistics in the Attleboro area show the disease killed at least 94 nursing home residents.
Currently, 93 percent of all deaths occur among those who are above the age of 60 with the average age of death calculated by DPH at 80.
That’s made for heart-rending deaths for many whose loved ones were not allowed in nursing homes in their last days.
One Sun Chronicle story recorded the last days of Wayne “Bud” Robinson, who died of coronavirus at the age of 83 on April 23.
None of his family, by order of the governor, could be by his side at Madonna Manor, the nursing home in North Attleboro where he spent his last months.
When victims were suffering, family members couldn’t be there to hold their hands or comfort them with soft words as their final moments on earth unfolded in a strange bed, in a strange place with strangers by their side.
Phone calls were the only way to communicate.
It was all they had as they left the earth gasping for air with coronavirus-clogged lungs.
“The last talk we had was positive,” his son Jim Robinson said. “We talked about sports and family.”
But two-way conversations became more and more difficult.
And at one point Jim told his Dad he didn’t have to struggle anymore.
It was OK to let go.
“I told him, ‘You put up a good fight, it’s time to get some rest,’” he said.
And so he did.
Those partings are tough.
“It’s traumatic,” former chaplain Gretchen Robinson said in commenting on the individual catastrophes as illustrated by the April story. “It’s like ripping your heart out.”
And that was not the end of the suffering.
End-of-life rituals and traditions, funeral services and life celebrations were stopped by the government to prevent the spread of the disease.
The limit for gatherings was set at 10.
Everyone counted, too — pastors, priests, hospice chaplains and funeral directors.
Headlines said it all
Sometimes it was not necessary to look beyond a headline to see heartache.
Headlines alone often told stories.
On March 24, a headline read, “Life for Rehoboth family, others with chronic diseases in time of coronavirus, even more isolating.”
On March 28 there was another tale of isolation — “Coronavirus precautions separate twin Wrentham girls with autism.”
On April 1 there was a story about a family celebrating their mom and dad’s 66th wedding anniversary by waving signs four floors below their parents’ apartment in Christopher Heights assisted living facility in Attleboro on a cold wind-swept day. “Family makes do with anniversary celebration in Attleboro at a distance,” the headline read.
Stories like that abounded.
In fact there was seldom if ever a day when stories containing the word “coronavirus” did not appear.
A quick computer search showed the word appeared in 4,385 articles.
On March 30, the first coronavirus (aka COVID-19) death in Attleboro was announced by Mayor Paul Heroux.
“I’m sad to report that Attleboro lost its first victim to COVID-19 yesterday, Sunday (March 29),” the mayor said. “I mention this because I think it’s important to let people know that this is really hitting home now. This is going to be the first of what will be too many people.”
And he was right.
While some lost their lives, others lost their jobs.
Businesses all over the state, nation and world went dark as people worked from home.
Others weren’t so lucky. There are some jobs that can’t be done from home and those were lost.
Or sometimes income declined so much that the business could no longer support its usual complement of employees.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 23 million Americans were unemployed at the height of the economic catastrophe.
That’s created an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent, which is the highest since the Great Depression of the 1930s when it hit 24.9 percent in 1933.
The local numbers were worse than the national numbers.
In June, 17.7 percent of the state’s workforce was unemployed putting it in 51st place in the nation in terms of employment.
In September things were still tough.
Attleboro was hurting with an unemployment rate of 16.7 percent, while the Sun Chronicle area was at 15 percent, with 16,553 of its 110,291 workers without a job.
Nationally, the unemployment rate is now at 6.7 percent with 10 million still out of work.
Those numbers are twice as high as they were at this time last year, before the pandemic hit.
In Massachusetts, the rate is the same at 6.7 percent with 241,100 out of work.
Attleboro is doing a little better at 5.9 percent with 1,440 people out of work.
The Sun Chronicle area is doing a little better than the state as a whole with an unemployment rate of 5.5 percent, which translates to 5,898 of its 106,769 workers jobless.
Last year at this time the unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for Attleboro with 677 people out of work.
Hybrid, remote learning
Meanwhile, populations of all sorts were affected by the disease, including the students and teachers.
The last full day of school was March 13 by order of the governor and educators had to scramble to put together a way to teach remotely.
It was a problem exacerbated by a lack of computers among some families.
And for other families, in which parents were still able to work either remotely or outside the home, many logistical problems associated with child care and computer sharing emerged.
Life was turned upside-down.
Recently, most public school districts have gone to a hybrid system of learning.
In Attleboro that means three days out of school and two days in school.
But as the recent surge in cases got worse, the city’s school committee voted unanimously on Dec. 17 to switch to full remote learning starting on Jan. 4 and to continue with that mode for at least two weeks and possibly longer depending on the situation.
Ironically, schools are considered among the safest places to be.
As of the last report from Attleboro school officials, there had been no transmission of the disease in any of the city’s nine schools.
Since school reopened on Sept. 14 after summer vacation, there have been 169 cases of the disease among students and staff members, but all were traced to transmissions outside of school.
Out of that number 140 cases were among students and 29 were among staff.
That number equals 2.5 percent of the approximately 6,700 students and staff.
In a story on the trials and tribulations of educating nearly 6,000 students remotely, educators said there’s no comparison to in-school learning.
But that’s the way is will be for the immediate future at least.
Meanwhile, city firefighters, police and city hall have been hit with outbreaks.
Most recently the fire department was down 11 workers and the police department was down five.
Heroux has closed City Hall to the public until Jan. 11 while keeping some workers at home and others in the office.
It was also closed early in the pandemic and after Thanksgiving.
Heroux said it was an essential step to help stop the spread of the disease.
Public meetings of the city council and other boards are held virtually via the Internet platform Zoom.
Governors v. governed
Another Sun Chronicle story told how the virus has split the governors from the governed.
Thousands across the nation swarmed state capitals pushing to be freed from unprecedented restrictions keeping them from work, school, church and their lives.
Growing numbers argued their rights under the Constitution were being trampled in the name of public safety.
They flew flags reading, “Don’t Tread On Me.”
They agreed with one of the nation’s founders, Benjamin Franklin, who warned safety is no reason to submit to tyranny.
“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety,” he once said.
Bars, restaurants and gyms were among the hardest hit of small businesses.
A gym owner in Oxford was shut down by the state when he decided he had to open up or lose his livelihood.
It was the same for a gym owner in New Jersey.
Restaurateurs have suffered the same fate.
And a hair salon owner in Dallas was arrested and jailed for pursuing her trade.
Outdoor worship services with people sitting safely in their cars have been shut down by police, including one in Mississippi.
A pastor in Maryland ripped up a “cease and desist” order during a fiery sermon in front of a live congregation.
In Attleboro, Nova Farms, a new recreational marijuana business, was finally given permission to open with restrictions on Memorial Day just as it was on the brink of bankruptcy, or at its financial “end of the road,” as CEO Derek Ross said.
Other Attleboro businesses shut down, including Patterson Creations, an event venue that was growing in popularity on Union Street.
Weddings were cancelled or rescheduled or made much smaller at some of the big-name venues in the area, including Lake Pearl in Wrentham.
It temporarily shut down last month, noting this on its website:
“In light of the prolonged progress of the phased reopening of the state of Massachusetts during the current pandemic, Lake Pearl will be closed for events from November 1 through the second week of February 2021. We want to take this opportunity during the Special Events industry’s typical slow season to dedicate our team to the seasonal improvements and renovations of the property to help make 2021 our best year yet.”
And restaurants, like landmark Morin’s Diner on South Main Street, suffered for months, restricted to takeout service only.
Many restaurants throughout the nation have closed for good, but thankfully Morin’s is not one of them.
Most who’ve spurned the orders of governors also took precautions in their businesses to keep people safe and pointed out the hypocrisy of allowing other businesses like big box stores and liquor stores to stay open with negligible adverse effects.
Some said a push by the Democratic Party to allow mail-in voting to protect people from the virus helped Joe Biden win a record number of votes in his quest for the presidency.
Historians will sort everything out one day, but it’s clear the virus did what the nation’s enemies have long hoped to do: wreak havoc in the land and destroy the American way of life.
2020 is a year everyone wants to forget, but no one will.
But as the cases mount and the darkness seems oppressive there is light on the horizon, thanks to vaccines developed by U.S. companies under Operation Warp Speed, ordered by President Donald Trump.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro got 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and started inoculating its doctors and nurses the next day.
The inoculation of nursing home staff and residents has started elsewhere in the state and is expected to start locally Saturday, if not sooner.
Residents and staff of Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham will be among the first to get the vaccine locally.
And local firefighters and police are expected to start getting their vaccinations the week of Jan. 11.
Those groups are all part of the state’s Phase One vaccine distribution plan.
Phase Two is scheduled for the months of February and March.
It focuses on vaccinating “individuals with two or more co-morbid conditions (who are at high risk for coronavirus complications), early education and K-12 teachers, transit, grocery, utility, food, agricultural, sanitation, public works and public health workers, adults over the age of 65 and persons with one co-morbid condition.”
Phase Three is scheduled to start in April and is open to the general public.
By then it’s hoped this long, dark nightmare will start to dissolve into the past.
