As some area students prepare to return to full remote learning next week, it’s not hard to remember how we got here.
Education this year has been far from ordinary.
In March, as the novel coronavirus pandemic picked up pace across the nation, area schools announced precautionary closures for up to two weeks to stop the spread of the virus.
It was supposed to be temporary. But as every area family now knows, those two weeks never came to a close.
By the end of the month, public schools scrambled to implement remote learning — distributing Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots and investing resources into social services for students and families in need.
Virtual learning through Zoom and Google Classroom brought new technological challenges as students and teachers alike learned how to learn from a distance. Working parents lost the safety net of childcare and struggled to balance education with their own work responsibilities.
School activities were cancelled: Musicals, sports seasons and school dances.
High school seniors mourned the elimination of traditional graduation ceremonies and the ability to say goodbye to the classmates and teachers who raised them.
Schools were forced to make widespread layoffs under pandemic budget constraints.
It was a somber spring. And summer brought difficult decisions.
Several area school districts attempted to bring a spark of joy by planning “drive-thru” graduations and senior car parades. Many teachers went out of their way to make home visits to students to end the school year on a high note.
And then came the question of fall.
Schools were tasked with developing several educational models under the state’s new coronavirus guidelines. If students were to return in person, they would need to be seated at least 3 feet apart (6 feet when eating), wear masks and have a suitably sanitized environment.
Reopening plans split public opinion. Some believed it was better for students’ education and mental health to return to the classroom. Others worried about health risks and the potential for schools to become “super spreaders” for the virus. Schools battled teachers’ unions on safe working conditions.
In all, most area schools opted for a hybrid model that split students into two cohorts, learning in person two days each week and spending the other three days remote. A late-September start allowed an extra 10 days of professional development for teachers to sort out the realities of pandemic education, learning sanitation protocols, technology advancements and how to manage both a remote and in-person classroom.
And the months since have proven to be a continual learning curve for everyone involved.
For many parents, the challenge of managing education alongside employment worsened as the state reopened.
Teachers and students had to learn how to navigate a new, distant in-person learning experience, while also figuring out what true remote education would look like. Remote learning in the spring was often described as a stop-gap, meant to review material and prevent learning loss rather than introducing new topics. Now the expectation is that academics will resume on schedule, even under different circumstances.
And rising coronavirus cases presented a new area of concern.
While schools have not turned out to be “super spreaders” as once feared, they are affected by the pandemic all the same.
Each positive coronavirus case of a student or staff member triggers the quarantine of dozens of others identified as close contacts in school, even though there have been no identified in-school transmissions of the virus to date.
In Attleboro, 169 positive school cases have triggered 1,099 quarantines since September. Those numbers, reported before winter break on Dec. 18, reflect 16% of the school’s population directly affected by quarantines.
In North Attleboro, 75 positive cases prompted 591 quarantines.
And in Mansfield, 76 positive cases led to 520 quarantines.
Local school superintendents have indicated a desire to return to full in-person learning — especially after remarks from Gov. Charlie Baker encouraging them to do so — but said under the current state guidelines and the realities of the pandemic, it is not feasible or safe.
Even with half of a district’s population in school at once, several area districts have had to temporarily close because of the pandemic. Schools in Attleboro, Seekonk, King-Philip and Mansfield closed for a few days this fall, citing staff shortages or large increases in cases.
Now, as the holidays bring record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases across the state and nation, students in at least two area districts will return from winter break to full remote learning next week.
Administrators from both Seekonk and Attleboro said they expect an increase in quarantined individuals, and perhaps positive cases, after the holidays, and said the switch will prevent a spread throughout schools. Attleboro students will learn remotely for at least two weeks, although the school department said they may extend remote learning into February if necessary. Seekonk students are expected to return to the hybrid model on Jan. 11.
Other districts have not announced plans to move in either direction for the spring semester — either temporarily back to full remote learning or a forward push to return in person.
But as March nears, it is a reminder of how atypical this school year has been.
Pandemic education is a learning curve – and not an easy one, at that.
