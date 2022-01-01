Coronavirus dominated the news in 2021 as it did in 2020, but it was not the same.
It was the first full year of the disease that has affected every aspect of society — work, school, play — but it did so in different ways than the previous year. The region, state and nation learned how to better deal with the virus, which is especially deadly for those over the age of 60 and those with underlying conditions.
Those who could work from home in 2021 did, including many employees at The Sun Chronicle.
In the spring of 2020, schools in Massachusetts went to remote learning in an effort to slow the spread, but that fall most shifted to a hybrid mode in which students spent two days in school and three days learning at home.
In January 2021, schools in Attleboro went fully remote for two weeks before returning to hybrid.
In the fall of 2021, all students went back to in-person, full-time school — with masks in place.
At the end of July 2021, the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health issued a proclamation stating that students and staff who were vaccinated did not have to wear masks.
The departments also recommended that the unvaccinated wear masks indoors.
But that changed as the number of cases climbed and a mask mandate was imposed until Oct. 1. That mandate was later extended until Jan. 15.
As of Dec. 23, 320 students, or just over 1% of the 30,009 students in the Sun Chronicle area’s 14 school districts, had contracted coronavirus.
As of the same date, 47 staff members, or 1.15% of the 4,065-member workforce in the district, had come down with it.
Statewide, the percentages were similar: .93% and 1.1% respectively.
Restaurants and other businesses were allowed to return to full capacity in March and other venues such as stadiums, ballparks and theaters, which were empty for most of 2020, were eventually opened to capacity crowds.
The MBTA parking lot in downtown Attleboro saw an influx of cars and SUVs again as people returned to work in Boston or Providence.
It’s not full yet, but it’s more full than last year.
Coronavirus even impacted the city election to a degree in November.
One mayoral candidate, Todd McGhee, accused incumbent Paul Heroux of not doing enough with regard to the pandemic, and another, Jim Poore, argued that there should be no mask mandates for schoolchildren.
Meanwhile, the Attleboro City Council met via the social media platform Zoom for most of the year.
And nationally, President Joe Biden issued a vaccine mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that all businesses with more than 100 employees must require their employees to be vaccinated.
The constitutionality of that along with other mandates is being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.
A vaccine mandate imposed by Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro resulted in the letting go of 33 of its health care workers who declined to get vaccinated. Of that number nine were full time, 14 were part time and 10 were per diem, who worked as needed.
The release of workers who failed to get vaccinated and the number of employees who are out sick after testing positive for the virus caused a shortage of health care workers as cases surged late in the year.
That prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to activate the National Guard to help out. Last week, 300 troops were deployed to 55 acute care hospitals, including 11 to Sturdy. Those sent to Sturdy will work as screeners, observation aides, patient transporters and security officers.
All of that was going on as cases surged past the previous year’s numbers.
But deaths did not match the increase.
They fell and are falling still.
There’s protection for those that want it — vaccines — thanks to Operation Warp Speed in 2020.
It’s evident that vaccines cut the severity of illness and the number of deaths.
But 2021 went out the same way it came in — with a big surge in cases.
CASES
In the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, a one-week statewide record for cases was set with 39,946.
After that record was set, cases began to decline until the low of 383, or 54 per day, was reached in the week ending July 2.
Cases in The Sun Chronicle area bottomed out at six, or less than one per day, in the week ending July 8.
But after that they began to slowly build again.
In the week ending Dec. 31, 2021, the Jan. 9 mark was obliterated with 58,511 cases.
In the week ending Dec. 24 the number of new cases per day averaged 6,592.
Last week, that record was smashed with an average of 9,751 cases per day.
Overall, the number of cases statewide in 2021 increased by 189% to 679,121 over the 359,445 in 2020 for a two-year total of 1,038,566 as of Dec. 30, which means 65% of all cases occurred in 2021.
That number also means 15% of all Massachusetts residents have contracted the virus in the 22 months of the pandemic.
Those that were not vaccinated have acquired some level of natural immunity to help stem the spread.
Last year had two additional months to pile up cases, but the increase cannot be tied to that alone.
As of this past Thursday, the average number of cases per month was 56,593 compared to the 35,944 cases per month in 2020.
That’s an average of 20,649 cases more per month in 2021.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, 8,330 cases were recorded in 2020.
By the week ending Dec. 30, 2021 that number had grown to 24,698, which was an increase of 16,368, or 196%.
DEATHS
But while the number of cases skyrocketed statewide and locally, the number of deaths plummeted, thanks in a big part to the vaccines that began to be widely distributed in January of 2021.
The vaccines didn’t always prevent illness, but they did lessen the severity and saved lives by so doing.
In Massachusetts there were 12,157 confirmed coronavirus deaths in 2020.
That number fell to 7,616 in 2021 for a two-year total of 19,773 as of Dec. 30.
That’s a drop of 4,541 deaths, or 37.4%.
The Sun Chronicle area — which includes the towns of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk — showed a similar decline.
At the end of 2020 the area had suffered 199 deaths.
In 2021 that number grew to 329 as of Dec. 30, or an additional 130, which was a decline of 69, or 35%.
All told, 39% of deaths in the area occurred in 2021 and 61% in 2020.
The 130 deaths among the 16,368 cases translates to a rate of 0.79%.
In 2020, there were 199 deaths out of 8,330 cases for a rate of 2.39%.
Over the two-year period, the percentage is 1.33%.
State statistics show that over a two-week period between Dec. 12 and Dec. 25 there were 376 deaths and 88,570 cases.
That’s a death percentage of 0.42 percent.
Out of the 88,570 cases those over the age of 60 accounted for 9,401 cases, or 10.61%.
They also accounted for 317 of the 376 deaths, or 84.3%.
In summary, those over 60 suffered the fewest cases and the most deaths.
It’s been that way since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
VACCINES
As of Dec. 29, 2020, 78,643 first doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines had been administered statewide.
Both vaccines required a second shot for “full” vaccination.
So at that time, 1.1% of the state’s 6,964,383 population had been partially vaccinated.
One year later on Dec. 30, 2021, the number had grown substantially to over 5 million individuals, or 73% of the state’s population, who had two shots and were “fully vaccinated” and tens of thousands more had gotten booster shots as well.
But getting the vaccinations wasn’t always easy.
In January, February and March people were desperate to get them.
But there was a shortage of vaccine and a huge crush of people, especially among the elderly who needed protection more than most. They could not get appointments for the shot.
Appointment websites crashed.
But at the end of 2021, there were plenty of vaccines available.
Now government officials are begging people to get vaccinated as the rate has slowed to less than 1 percent per week.
In the Sun Chronicle area, 67% of the 198,294 population has been fully vaccinated and 24% of the 198,294 have received booster shots.
If the 10,757 children from age 0-4 are pulled out of the equation because they are not eligible for vaccination, the percentage is 71%.
But the desperation that existed at the beginning of the year is gone.
Parents of the youngest children are pushing the vaccination rate up.
For the week ending Dec. 16, it got to just over 1%.
The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the federal Food & Drug Administration for use among children age 12-15 on May 10.
The FDA expanded the use to those from 5-11 on Oct. 29.
In the week ending Dec. 24, just 803 of the remaining 64,767 unvaccinated in the area chose to become fully vaccinated.
More than half of them, 428 to be exact, were children age 5-11.
Had it not been for parents seeking to get their children in that age group vaccinated, the percentage of increase would have been 0.19%.
At one point late in the year Dr. Brian Patel at Sturdy Memorial Hospital said that 79% of coronavirus patients being hospitalized were not vaccinated.
TESTINGDuring the surge at the beginning of the year, local state lawmakers pushed to get a testing site in Attleboro, but their best efforts failed.
State officials said they did not have the resources and Mayor Paul Heroux declined to provide financial help if those from outside Attleboro would be tested.
After the number of cases bottomed out in the summer months, the case count began to climb and in late fall picked up momentum, especially with the emergence of the omicron variant in November and December.
Until December the delta variant was the dominant strain, but now it’s the omicron strain which appears to be more transmissible than delta but less dangerous, which is good news.
At one point, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 73% of all new cases were from omicron. The CDC later revised that to 22%, but by the week ending Dec. 25 the estimate was at 59% with the delta variant responsible for 41%.
As omicron became widespread and the holiday season approached, people began to seek coronavirus tests so they could travel and feel safe about visiting relatives or holding parties.
Two weeks before Christmas the state distributed 2.1 million home test kits to lower income communities and Attleboro got 7,100. There were two tests in each kit for a total of 14,200 — but it wasn’t enough.
On Dec. 22, the Attleboro Health Department orchestrated a drive-through test kit giveaway at City Hall.
There were 1,100 kits to be distributed and they were gone in a couple of hours. People streamed in to get them, causing a traffic jam in the center of the city that forced police to jump into action and direct traffic.
Meanwhile, local pharmacies and other testing sites had few if any testing appointments available.
It was the vaccine fiasco in repeat, only this time it was for tests.
As of this writing, news reports nationally showed lines of hundreds of cars in testing drive-through sites with wait times of hours.
And on that note the year ends and anticipation builds as we wonder what the virus holds in store for 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.