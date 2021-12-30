Where have all the workers gone?
That has been a frequent question asked by area businesses the past year as they have struggled to fill jobs — especially positions requiring certain skills and for holiday shopping.
“I don’t know of any business that isn’t having trouble finding employees. Especially restaurants and retail stores,” said Jack Lank, head of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which serves the area.
A prime reason is the pandemic with many leaving jobs, unwilling to land positions elsewhere, and not having to work.
The latter stemmed largely from enhanced federal unemployment payments, but they ended in September, leaving Lank and others scratching their heads as to how the unemployed are paying their bills.
“Most of our member companies are having trouble finding not only qualified employees, but general help as well,” Lank said. “Most of our manufacturing companies are short staffed and are constantly advertising for workers at all skilled levels.”
Mirroring the situation around the country, area job recruiters and employment agencies say it’s been a challenge to fill job openings of many businesses.
“There is a big problem finding workers in all industries,” said Holly Hill-Batista of MassHire Bristol, which oversees the Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River MassHire Career Centers.
“People are very hard to find in all fields,” said Richard King of Employment Partners of North Attleboro.
King attributes the worker shortage to “the fear of COVID and the stimulus package of money that people received,” King said.
The stimulus checks and extra unemployment pay continued as the economy began opening up, with plenty of job openings. In some cases, those not working were making more money than when they had been working.
Many found they could survive without a job and enjoyed their time home. Others decided they wanted to look for a job in a different field and could get paid more.
Child care issues leave people needing to stay home, and many have been saving money during the pandemic, giving them enough cash to avoid taking jobs they don’t want.
Also, early retirement is playing a big role in the labor market. Many who have left the workforce are older Americans, economists say. Being able to sell their homes at high prices and the healthy stock market have contributed, they add.
Overall, U.S. workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers — more than 4 million each month since July.
In November, 3.6 million more Americans left the labor force compared to the same month in 2019, saying they didn’t want a job.
Young people, for the most part, are leaving for other jobs or better pay — not the workforce, economists point out.
For now, it surely is a workers market, with many businesses having to hike pay and benefits to lure employees.
“A big question we are all asking is where did everyone go?,” Lank said. “Why are they not applying for the thousands of open positions available in every sector?”
Not all area businesses are facing a worker shortage, however.
An Unlikely Story bookstore on South Street (Route 1A) in downtown Plainville hired a few workers for holiday shopping with no problems, but then again it’s a small store and the general manager said people want to work there.
State government and its agencies are also on the job recruiting front.
The MBTA is aggressively hiring new employees for its 6,500-person workforce, and MBTA officials say they are redoubling efforts to fill hundreds of open positions, from train and trolley operators to administrative and technical positions to bus drivers, who are especially in high demand.
In a move that’s expected to help area hotels and the hospitality business in general, the federal Department of Homeland Security and Labor has lifted the cap on visas awarded to international seasonal workers. As many as 40,000 additional visas will be available in 2022.
