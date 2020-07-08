ATTLEBORO — At 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, construction workers dropped the “Blue Pride Beam" into place for the city’s new $259 million high school, marking completion of the structure's steel work.
The special beam was painted white with the words “Blue Pride” emblazoned in blue in the middle and the letter A painted on each end.
An American flag flapped in a warm and muggy breeze from the left end of the beam and an evergreen tree was attached to the right.
Mary Ann Williams, construction executive for Skanska USA, the city's project manager for the building, said the flag and the evergreen are long-held traditions for topping-off ceremonies in the construction industry.
She said iron workers will remain on the job for a while, tightening bolts and checking to make sure all the beams are aligned properly.
Williams said the project is on time and on budget.
“It’s going really well,” she said.
The most recent financial update published on the city’s website on June 18 showed that $52,249,185 of the total cost of $259,918,210 has been spent.
The beam was signed by numerous city and school officials before being hoisted into place in the middle of the back side of the 670-foot-long, four-story building, which encompasses 476,425 square feet.
It was placed just to the right of and high above what will be the cafeteria, which will look out on Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The new school is being constructed just to the right of the current high school as viewed from Rathbun Willard Drive.
Mayor Paul Heroux, School Superintendent David Sawyer, high school Principal Bill Runey, school building committee Vice Chairman Jack Jacobi, building committee members, school board members and some city councilors were on hand to watch the ceremony from Tozier-Cassidy.
Jacobi said the goal is to have the school closed in by November so workers can begin work on the interior.
Runey praised the construction team for “getting ahead of the COVID crisis by getting the steel on site before the supply chain was threatened."
“The team is exceptional,” he said.
Two years from today, workers will likely be putting the finishing touches on what will be the city’s “flagship” school, scheduled to open in September 2022.
Kaestle Boos Associates out of Foxboro designed the building and Consigli Construction Co. out of Milford is the general contractor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.